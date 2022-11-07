Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Amy Schumer reveals her son was hospitalised for RSV

‘This was the hardest week of my life,’ comedian says

Peony Hirwani
Monday 07 November 2022 05:16
Comments

Trailer for Amy Schumer’s pregnancy documentary Expecting Amy

Amy Schumer has revealed that her three-year-old son Gene was hospitalised with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) last week.

The virus causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.

“This was the hardest week of my life,” the 41-year-old stand-up comedian wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday (6 November). “Shout out to all the parents going through this right now.”

Schumer said she also missed her Thursday rehearsal for Saturday Night Live due to her son’s deteriorating health.

“I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive,” she said.

Recommended

“The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favourite.”

“Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us,” Schumer added.

As per her post, Gene is now doing better and is at home.

RSV leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits among children younger than five years old each year in the US, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recommended

It is a contagious disease and can spread through droplets released into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or if a person touches contaminated surfaces like counters or doorknobs.

It can also spread through direct contact.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in