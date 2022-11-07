Amy Schumer reveals her son was hospitalised for RSV

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer has revealed that her three-year-old son Gene was hospitalised with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) last week.

The virus causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.

“This was the hardest week of my life,” the 41-year-old stand-up comedian wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday (6 November). “Shout out to all the parents going through this right now.”

Schumer said she also missed her Thursday rehearsal for Saturday Night Live due to her son’s deteriorating health.

“I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive,” she said.

“The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favourite.”

“Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us,” Schumer added.

As per her post, Gene is now doing better and is at home.

RSV leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits among children younger than five years old each year in the US, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is a contagious disease and can spread through droplets released into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or if a person touches contaminated surfaces like counters or doorknobs.

It can also spread through direct contact.