Amy Schumer reveals her son was hospitalised for RSV
‘This was the hardest week of my life,’ comedian says
Trailer for Amy Schumer’s pregnancy documentary Expecting Amy
Amy Schumer has revealed that her three-year-old son Gene was hospitalised with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) last week.
The virus causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.
“This was the hardest week of my life,” the 41-year-old stand-up comedian wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday (6 November). “Shout out to all the parents going through this right now.”
Schumer said she also missed her Thursday rehearsal for Saturday Night Live due to her son’s deteriorating health.
“I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive,” she said.
“The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favourite.”
“Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us,” Schumer added.
As per her post, Gene is now doing better and is at home.
RSV leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits among children younger than five years old each year in the US, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is a contagious disease and can spread through droplets released into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or if a person touches contaminated surfaces like counters or doorknobs.
It can also spread through direct contact.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies