Anderson Cooper announces birth of second son with ex-partner

Anderson Cooper has announced the birth of his second child, a son named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

During a segment of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° show on Thursday 10 February, the TV anchor said the newborn weighs 6.8 lbs and is “healthy and happy”.

“Even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Cooper told viewers. “He mostly just sleeps and eats and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper will co-parent Sebastian – who was born by surrogate – with his former partner and best friend, Benjamin Maisani.

Maisani and Cooper also have a one-year-old son named Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who was born in April 2020.

Speaking of his co-parenting relationship with Maisani, Cooper said: “Wyatt calls me daddy and Benjamin is papa. We are a family.”

He said Wyatt was adjusting well to life with a younger brother, telling the audience: “Wyatt helped us put together Sebastian’s crib and calls his little brother by his middle name, Luke. Sebastian is a mouthful for a 22-month-old.”

Messages of congratulations have poured in from Cooper’s colleagues and fans.

“Congratulations @andersoncooper! Sebastian is lucky to have you as a dad!” fellow CNN anchor Don Lemon wrote on Twitter.

“Too cute @andersoncooper, congratulations on your new baby boy Sebastian !!! #auntieloni” comedian and TV host Loni Love said.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I just stood in front of my TV mesmerised by the speech you gave announcing the arrival of your second son Sebastian.

“I love his name! Wyatt is growing into an adorable little boy. I am so happy for you and Papa for the new addition to your family! Congratulations to you both!”

Another said: “Oh, how precious! Congratulations Anderson and Benjamin, too! Sebastian is just perfect like his big brother!”

Cooper also thanked Sebastian’s surrogate mother and shared that he will be taking some time off to spend with his sons.

“We want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world, and most of all thank the surrogate who carried Sebastian and gave birth to him,” Cooper said.

“The sacrifices she and her family – her entire family – made, and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary.”