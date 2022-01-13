Anna Marie Tendler says she will freeze her eggs following John Mulaney divorce

The ex-wife of comedian John Mulaney has said that she will freeze her eggs following the pair’s divorce.

Anna Marie Tendler told Harper’s Bazaar that the divorce has allowed her to contemplate the idea of having children again.

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot,” the 36-year-old told the magazine.

She added: “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

Tendler added that she “always [held] partnership above having kids” during the six years she was married to Mulaney.

News of Mulaney and Tendler’s split came in May last year, with Tendler issuing a statement to the New York Post saying: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Prior to the announcement, Mulaney had spent 60 days in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse. Page Six reported at the time that Mulaney had asked Tendler for a divorce three months before the news went public.

Less than a month after their divorce was announced, it was confirmed that Mulaney was dating actor Olivia Munn. In September, the comedian confirmed Munn was pregnant with the pair’s first child.

Their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, was born on 24 November last year, and the pair posted the first picture of him to their respective Instagram pages just before Christmas.

Mulaney and Tendler’s divorce was reportedly finalised last week.

Responding to the news of the birth, Tendler told Harper’s Bazaar: “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”