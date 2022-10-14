Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ant Anstead has hit back at critics after he shared a picture of his son to social media amid his ongoing legal battle with ex Christina Hall over the use of the three-year-old’s image online.

The British presenter, 43, has been involved in a public battle with the HGTV star, 38, over custody of their son Hudson, after Anstead claimed Hall was “exploiting” the toddler by featuring him in paid social media posts. Following Anstead’s claims, Hall announced that she will no longer share pictures of the child online.

However, critics called out Anstead on Thursday when he shared a candid family photo featuring Hudson, despite Hall’s decision to keep their son off her social media page, with Anstead addressing the criticism shortly after.

“Covid lockdown was hard on everyone. Finally the world is getting back to normal…which means… my parents made it to America!” Anstead captioned his post, which showed the three-year old making silly faces with his father and grandpa.

“That’s basically code for Nanna & Gramps spoiling Hudzo, tons of mum’s home cooking and my laundry gets done for me,” he added. “It also means sunsets and evening walks for dinner. Table for five”.

Many commenters believed it “doesn’t seem fair” that Anstead posted a picture of his son, while Hall has been accused of exploiting Hudson for the same reason. But Anstead maintained that Hall “can post” as many unsponsored posts with their son as she wants.

“Isn’t this also exploiting Hudson? I know a lot of celebrities will put stickers on their children’s faces to protect them more. Just seems judgmental to me to be ok with this level of exploitation but not another,” one person commented.

In response, Anstead replied: “Hudson will see a father protecting him when he had no voice, his childhood is not for sale.”

“How come you can post pics of Hudson but Christina can’t? That doesn’t seem fair,” another user pointed out. “If it’s exploitative for one of you to put him on here, isn’t it exploitative of both of you? Food for thought.”

The For the Love of Cars alum explained that he had asked his ex to “stop exploiting [Hudson] for money and using him on reality TV” in a private letter, which was included in his April filing for full custody. “She had TWENTY FIVE weeks to agree and finally she did. Bottom line, Hudzo is now protected. And I would do it again.”

When one commenter defended Anstead’s ability to share unpaid posts of his son, Anstead agreed that despite the “Karens” sending him “abuse” online, he would “take that deal” so that his son “will no longer be exploited”.

“As a parent I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him,” he added.

On April 28, Anstead filed for full custody of the three-year-old son he shares with his ex-wife, Hall (née Haack). In court documents, which were obtained by People, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host asked that he be “awarded sole legal custody of Hudson, or, in the alternative, for an order restraining both Christina (and me) from using Hudson or Hudson’s likeness or image in any commercial endeavor, social media paid promotion, television or streaming program, or which might otherwise commodify Hudson without the express advanced written consent of both parents in writing”.

In response, Hall filed an additional declaration on 27 September, which stated that she has “never exploited our son Hudson” and explained why she used her son’s image in the paid posts.

“He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than five minutes to film,” Hall said, according to People. “I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies.”

"Hudson has not appeared in any of my Instagram endorsements since April 2022, when Ant asked me not to have him in them,” she added. “I did not have a problem stopping, nor do I care to feature Hudson in any further endorsements.”

Earlier this month, Hall shared that she will no longer share photos of her son Hudson amid the former couple’s custody battle. However, taking to Instagram, Hall accused Anstead of using “manipulation tactics and false information” to “turn my family, friends and fans” against her.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” she captioned her Instagram selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Anstead and Hall were married December 2018 during a surprise wedding ceremony just over one year after they began dating in October 2017. They welcomed their son Hudson London in September 2019, but announced their split one year later.

Anstead also has a 19-year-old daughter, Amelie, and son 15-year-old son, Archie, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey. The Wheelers Dealers host is currently in a relationship with Oscar award-winning actor, Renée Zellweger.

Meanwhile, Hall married real estate agent Joshua Hall nearly a year after her divorce from Anstead. In addition to Hudson, she also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.