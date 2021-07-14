Ashley Graham is pregnant with her second child

Ashley Graham has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child.

The model, who is an outspoken advocate for body positivity, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

It will be her second child with husband Justin Ervin, after the couple welcomed their first child, Isaac, in January 2020.

A moody photograph of Graham in a misty field wearing a loose, oversized shirt that reveals her baby bump, accompanied her announcement.

It reads: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Graham, who married Ervin in 2010, praised his parenting skills on Father’s Day last month.

Sharing a selection of touching shots of father and son to social media, Graham wrote: “Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you. Getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift.”

The 33-year-old model has previously spoken about her changing body during and after her first pregnancy, saying she has been “on a journey” to become “okay” with her new shape.

“In the beginning, I was like, an alien is taking over my body and I am getting larger and larger by the moment,” she told Porter, Net-a-Porter’s digital title in April.

“Then this alien popped out and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’ And you just don’t care. But then Covid hit, and all the gyms shut down, and I’m living with my mom, eating cinnamon rolls every day,” she laughed.

“People will tell you this lie when you get pregnant, which is that the weight falls off when you breastfeed. But it’s a lie! I’ve had to go through a different body journey, post-pregnancy – just understanding her and being OK with her,” she said.

As well as making time for family, Graham said that becoming a mother had “changed everything” for her.

“I’ve had a lot more calmness and peace in my life since he [Isaac] got here because it’s like, why sweat the small stuff?

“I’ve always kind of lived bravely and fearlessly, but through my home birth and raising him in this pandemic, it’s like, ‘oh yeah, I guess I am pretty fearless’. It just feels good,” she said.