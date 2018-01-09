A map of the UK which reveals the worst hit area for flu has shown that cases are rising across the country.

Created by online tool Flusurvey, the red zone map is updated every three minutes to reflect the growing number of “Influenza like illnesses” reported by members of the public who are registered on the site.

Red zones reflect areas with high numbers of cases, while blue zones reveal areas that have not been affected.

As the latest map shows, there are currently less than five areas in the UK with no cases of influenza, showing a significant increase in the last three days.

(Flusurvey.org.uk (Flusurvey.org.uk)

So far, the City of London seems to have been spared while Leeds, Bath and Plymouth are some of regions with reported cases.

The number of reported cases has surged in 24 hours, reports the Evening Standard, with some attributing this spike to the surge in one particular strain of flu: Aussie Flu, also known as H3N2.

The deadly strain has already reportedly taken the lives of some people in Ireland.

Dr Richard Pebody, acting head of respiratory diseases at Public Health England, has said that the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the illness, reports The Sun.

"As we would expect at this time of year, flu levels have increased this week," he said.

"Our data shows that more people are visiting GPs with flu symptoms and we are seeing more people admitted to hospitals with the flu.

"The vaccine is the best defence we have against the spread of flu and it isn’t too late to get vaccinated."

He pointed out that while Flusurvey's map is a useful tool, it currently only contains data for 7,500 Britons and should be interpreted with caution, particularly because it simply reflects data for flu-like illnesses and does not specifically reveal the rising number of cases of the Aussie Flu strain.

According to the NHS, symptoms for flu can include an aching body, exhaustion, loss of appetite, sudden fevers, nausea and headaches.

"People suffering with flu-like symptoms should catch coughs or sneezes in tissues and bin them immediately, wash their hands regularly with soap and warm water and frequently clean regularly used surfaces to stop the spread of flu.

"Avoid having unnecessary contact with other people if you or they have symptoms of flu."