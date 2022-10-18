Easy ways to feel instantly happier at work, according to coaches

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Feeling a bit blah about work? If you’re yearning for a major change, or dealing with serious issues that need to be addressed, that’s one thing.

But sometimes, we just need a bit of a refresh, to reignite that lost spark or help us feel motivated and rewarded again. Relatable? We asked some of our favourite coaches to weigh in…Stop comparing yourself to others

“There’s nothing wrong with comparison if used in a positive way, to find opportunities to learn and develop. But more often than not, comparison results in feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt,” says Ayesha Murray, career coach for working parents and host of The Parent Equation podcast (ayeshamurray.com).

“Understanding what triggers you is key. Is it a certain social media platform, or a particular work scenario? Firstly, can you move yourself away from the situation? Or try and see an opportunity for growth, rather than an opportunity for self-judgement?

“Remind yourself what you’re good at, what your strengths are, and take time to celebrate those and reinforce your self-belief.”

Savour the here and now

“It’s tempting to always be looking at your next move or pay rise, but this can actually lessen your satisfaction at work. When we are constantly focused on the next goal, we aren’t appreciating where we are and what we have accomplished to date,” says Samantha Quemby, certified and trauma informed leadership and life coach (samanthaquembycoaching.com).

“This creates a sense of lack, and that we aren’t doing enough. Where can you feel gratitude for where you are at work right now? What are you doing that is helping you grow, and contributing to that next step? Asking those kinds of questions and shifting your perspective to the here and now helps you enjoy the journey, rather than feeling in a constant need to always be arriving at the next destination.”

What could YOU do differently?

“We often look outwards for answers. What could our boss, manager or company do to make us happier? But there’s a lot of power in our own actions, and that can be hard to admit,” says career and business coach Jenny Holliday, founder of Freelance Feels (freelancefeels.com).

“Make a list of what you could change to make things feel better – everything from where you sit and what you have for lunch, to the challenges you face, such as a difficult colleague. Perhaps it’s about the way your day is structured? Or would a conversation with that colleague clear the air? It can be hard, but it might be that you need to look inwards to find that spark with your work, rather than looking for blame around you.”

Have clear boundaries

“There might be times when you are expected to go above and beyond, but generally, people need to get into the habit of working the hours they are contracted to. If these are repeatedly being extended, it’s time to speak with your manager or HR,” says Natalie Trice, career and life coach (natalietrice.co.uk).

“I know there is a deep sense of wanting to please and to be seen as a team player, especially when you are keen to be promoted and grow – but nothing drains our love of a job or organisation more than feeling you are being taken advantage of, and not being recognised for your contributions.

“If you work at home, set those hours and stick to them as much as you can, make sure you take regular breaks, and get away from your desk for lunch. Add this into your calendar so people can’t book meetings [when you’re not available]. This will impact how you feel about your work, as well as how you feel mentally.”

Get out for a walk

“Breaking up your working day with a walk outside has several benefits. The main one is that it gets you out into the fresh air, which has benefits for concentration and productivity in the afternoon,” says life transformation expert Sarah Bolitho (fabnewlous.com). “It also helps you readjust your posture and reshape your muscles. Plus, as you take lots of deep breaths, the influence of nature can have a calming and relaxing effect, as well as being restorative and recharging.

“If you work remotely or at home, I’d suggest a short walk before and after work – look on it as your ‘commute’. Your working day starts when you walk through the door after the morning walk, and a walk at the end of the day means when you walk back inside, you are ‘home’ and have switched off.”

Think about your happiness as a whole

“The ‘Wheel Of Life’ is an incredibly powerful exercise to feel happier, not just at work but in general,” says Rhiannon Bates, visibility coach and founder of Garnet PR Ltd (garnetpr.com). “Draw a circle or find a template and choose areas of your life you’d like to score. The most commonly included ones are: physical environment, relationships/romance, business/career, friend and family, health and wellbeing, personal development, hobbies and free time, and money – but you can switch them up for ones specific to you.

“Score your satisfaction levels for each category out of 10. Next, think about why you’ve given it that score, how does it make you feel? What would get you to feeling a nine or 10 in each of your categories?

“If work is an area you want to feel happier in, really get clear on what it is that makes you happy and unhappy in that setting, then map out the steps can you take to move closer to the nine or 10. We can often allow challenges from one area of our life to seep into others, but by identifying which areas you’re happiest in, and which you’d like to make improvements in, you can begin to create strong self-awareness around your feelings and behaviours, at work and beyond.”