How to stay positive if the change of seasons is getting you down

People are starting to pick up spiced pumpkin lattes on the morning coffee run, which can only mean one thing: autumn is here. Although the equinox marked the start of the new season on 22 September, we were gifted with a few more summery days of sunshine. Alas, the rain has now hit, the temperature has dropped, and skies look grey for the week ahead.

For many, this time of the year heralds that ‘back to school’ feeling and an excuse to watch When Harry Met Sally while wrapped in a blanket on the sofa. Others, however, can feel low about the cold nip in the air, shorter days with darker evenings, and a sense of loss as the festivals, BBQs and outdoor sunbathing sessions come to an end.

There’s also the added layer of returning to a more ‘normal’ way of life at this point in the pandemic: “For the millions working from home over the last 18 months, we almost ‘skipped’ winter,” therapist and CPPC founder Caroline Plumer explains to The Independent. “The pandemic meant there was no waiting for the train in freezing conditions, or having to get up in the pitch dark. It will therefore not come as a surprise if this autumn and winter feel more dreary or intense than the last for many of us.”

Stephen Buckley, head of information at Mind, says that it’s common for people to feel down because of the change in seasons – especially this year, following the summer that never quite came to fully replenish us. He warns, though, that there is a difference between feeling a bit blue and experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which BUPA says affects up to three in 100 people in the UK at some point in their lifetime.

“If you have SAD, the change in seasons has a much greater effect on mood and energy levels.” Stephen Buckley, head of information at Mind

“Many people feel more cheerful and energetic when the sun is shining and the days are longer, or, conversely, when they’re eating more and sleeping longer in winter,” Buckley says. “But if you have SAD, the change in seasons has a much greater effect on mood and energy levels, leading to symptoms of depression that have a significant impact on day-to-day life.”

Along with a persistent low and irritable mood, the NHS lists low self-esteem, tearfulness, a reduced sex drive, becoming less sociable, a loss of pleasure in activities, and feelings of despair and guilt as the most common SAD symptoms. People with SAD might also experience lethargy, difficulty concentrating, sleeping for longer and an increased appetite. Some will also experience these symptoms in phases, which are separated by ‘manic’ periods, where they feel happy, energetic and much more sociable.

So, what should anyone feeling like this do to try to feel better as they navigate autumn?

Step outside

Buckley says that going for walks, particularly around midday or on bright days, can be effective in reducing symptoms: “Our recent survey of people with mental health problems found that spending time outside was the most popular way to cope with the changes and pressures over the last 18 months. Spending time in parks or gardens, or simply sitting near a window can also help.”

Get active

“Physical activity can also be very effective in lifting your mood and increasing your energy levels. It doesn’t have to be anything particularly strenuous – doing housework, gardening or going for a gentle walk can all help. Research shows that outdoor exercise, such as cycling or jogging, can be as effective as antidepressants in treating mild to moderate depression.”

Invest in a SAD lamp

He also suggests that it’s worth trying out a SAD lamp, which mimics sunlight indoors. This could help because the lack of daylight hours during autumn and winter may slow your body clock, making you feel more tired, and increase production of the hormone melatonin which helps you get to sleep – both things that are linked to depression.

People with SAD might also experience lethargy, difficulty concentrating, sleeping for longer and an increased appetite. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Stay present

Plumer says it’s important to try to stay present and mindful, especially when outside: “On your walks, appreciate the beauty of the leaves changing colours, or the crisp blue of the sky. While this may be hard if you find winter particularly brutal, changing your attitude to one of gratitude can work wonders.”

If you’ve noticed a change in your feelings, thoughts and behaviour for longer than two weeks, both experts advise talking to your GP. They will be able to tell you what help and support is available, and might refer you for talking treatment, such as counselling or cognitive behavioural therapy, or even prescribe medication in serious cases.

Plumer adds that, if you are diagnosed with SAD by a GP, your workplace might be able to provide measures to help: “If you obtain a diagnosis, your HR department should be open to supporting you with measures such as allowing special equipment, like a SAD lamp.”

The important thing is to try to remember that this time will pass – springtime will come again soon.

You can find more information about SAD on the Mind website, or call the Mind helpline on 0300 123 3393 if you’d like to speak to someone about your mental health.