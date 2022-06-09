A mom on TikTok has sparked an online debate after she pierced her newborn daughter’s ears one day after giving birth.

The mom, who goes by the username @laraticaofficial on the app, shared the clip of her daughter Lara one week ago, where it has since been viewed more than 1 million times.

In the 15-second video, Baby Lara is seen wearing a set of floral stud earrings in the hospital, just one day after her birth. She then shows current footage of her daughter, who is now four months old, wearing a pair of silver hooped earrings.

“The time past [sic] too fast. Missing you being this small,” she captioned the TikTok.

The viral video prompted many people to express concern over how early the mother had pierced her daughter’s ears.

“Bro was still in the damn hospital bed but had earrings on,” commented one user.

“How did she get her ears pierced that young,” a second person wrote.

One TikToker said: “How is that ear piercing even legal?”

Several users also defended the mother against her critics, citing that it is common in certain cultures and traditions to pierce an infant’s ears.

“In our culture/family, we also have ears pierced as soon as they are born,” one person shared.

“My mum pieced my ears the day after I was born also! It’s great,” another user wrote.

“Y’all need to chill. The damn earrings won’t kill the baby. Sheesh!” said someone else.

While one TikToker wrote that it’s the mother’s decision to “decide what happens” to their child, another person said they’re “glad” they weren’t “forced to get my ears pierced as a baby” because it “should be the choice of the child.”

In an interview with Newsweek, the mother — who lives in Colombia — said that piercing her daughter’s ears after birth is less painful or “non-traumatic” than it would be for a toddler. When asked why she pierced Lara’s ears while she was still in the hospital, the unnamed mother replied, “Because I wanted to, and that it is possible in our country.”

She added, “I think a few days after birth is much more non-traumatic for a child to pierce their ears than when they are one or two. Lara had no reaction when the doctors gave her the holes.”

For years, piercing a baby’s ears has often been debated by parents and non-parents alike. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, ear piercing may be done at any age as long as it is performed carefully. Although, they do recommend to postpone the piercing until a child is mature enough to care for the pierced site themselves.

In many cultures, ear piercing is considered a right of passage — a tradition passed down from generation to generation. And some decide to pierce their child’s ears simply because it looks nice.

For four-month-old Lara, the majority of commenters still fawned over the baby’s cuteness regardless of the debate: “The most beautiful baby!”