UK’s most popular baby names of 2021 so far

Royal baby names are among the most popular choices across the UK so far this year.

The baby names ranking, compiled by experts at Baby Centre, places three royal boys’ names in the top 20, while a variation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s name takes the top spot for baby girl names.

The results have been based on names that have been registered by new parents on Baby Centre’s website throughout the year.

In 2021, the name Lily rose by three places, claiming the number one spot for girls’ names. It comes shortly after Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lily has been a popular baby name choice in the UK for the last decade, “bouncing around the top five”, Baby Centre said. It previously topped the chart back in 2011.

Baby Centre also predicted that Harry and Meghan’s announcement may keep Lily at the top spot for longer.

Other popular girls’ names in the top five include Amelia in second place, Sophia (third), Olivia (fourth) and Ava (fifth).

In the boys’ ranking, royal names Harry, George and Archie all appeared in the top 20. The top three baby names for boys remained the same as last year, with Muhammad being the most popular, followed by Noah and then Oliver.

The name Penelope rose the most this year, jumping 37 places, while Alex moved up 35 places for boys’ names.

Perhaps influenced by former one direction star Zayn Malik, the name Zayn entered the ranking for the first time this year and is the 33rd most popular name of 2021 so far.

Other new entries in this year’s boys’ list are Omar, Kayden, Levi and Evan.

Under the girls' list, the name Elizabeth has entered the rankings for the first time as the 72nd most popular baby name this year. Other new entries include Mirha, Maeve, Leah and Ariana.

The top 20 boys’ names

Muhammad Noah Oliver Theo George Charlie Leo Harry Freddie Jack Arthur Archie Finley Henry Jaxon Louie Lucas Thomas Alfie Oscar

The top 20 girls’ names