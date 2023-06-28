Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has her horror at learning that a rash she developed after a beach trip was caused by a parasite living in her leg.

Marystella Gomez was on a week-long holiday with her family, spending time lounging on the sand and jumping in the sea – but had no idea of the nightmare that would follow.

Upon flying home, the 27-year-old noticed small, red pimples along her leg, Jam Press reports.

At first she believed it was an allergy so didn’t think much of it – but soon noticed the rash was getting worse and worse every day.

She has shared the horrifying tale on TikTok (@doscabraslocas), where it has left users shocked with over 255,000 views.

“I started scratching my leg more and more,” Ms Gomez told NeedToKnow.co.uk. “Strangely, I only scratched my leg a lot at night and I didn’t understand why.

“I went to the emergency room and they told me that they had a fungus or an allergy and they gave me medicine.

“The medicine didn’t work and my leg got worse and worse.”

Marystella Gomez chronicled her discovery of a parasite in her leg through TikTok videos (Jam Press Vid/@doscabraslocas)

Ms Gomez, who is from Bogotá, Colombia, soon found out that she had picked up a parasite during her holiday to Coveñas.

She added: “A couple of days after going to the emergency room I had an appointment with the dermatologist. And it was then, the doctor told me that I had a parasite.”

The parasite is known as cutaneous larva migrans and is usually transmitted in animal faeces.

The eggs can be transferred into the soil or in this case, sand, and can then enter human skin.

Gomez said she initially didn’t think much of the rash on her leg (Jam Press Vid/@doscabraslocas)

She said: “Many people take their dogs and cats to the beach and they poop.

“The owners don’t pick it up and then it stays in the sand and you sit or step on the sand and the parasite sticks to you.

“The parasite sticks by direct contact with the skin.

“The dermatologist sent me medication to kill the parasite and it went away.

“He also told me that the reason I scratch so much at night is because parasites lay eggs at night.

“How do parasites know it is night? By body temperature.

“The fact is that the dermatologist saved me!”

Social media users have been left stunned by the story with over 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

One person said: “T r a u m a.” [sic]

Xelena commented: “I see a lot of people saying that the same thing happened to them in Coveñas, that’s not where I go.”

Angie added: “Nooo new fear deactivated, one can no longer even touch sand.” [sic]

“Thank goodness I’m not going to the beach,” wrote someone else.

“Thanks for telling us, I hope you are fully recovered,” added another follower.

“But it’s almost impossible to walk on the beach without wearing sandals,” said Andro.