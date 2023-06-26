Man enters beard competitions around the world – and so does his wife

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple have found a hobby they can enjoy together: taking part in beard competitions.

Aaron, 40 and Natali Johnston, 42, travel the world competing in bearding contests.

He recently placed second in the Goatee category of the 2023 world championships in Burghausen, Germany on June 11. And his wife took home first place in the 'realistic freestyle category' – for non real beards – and won best in show.

Aaron began beard competitions in 2014 after watching a TV show called Whisker Wars. The couple from Aiken, South Carolina, competed in the same competition just one year after - with Natali creating her own beards from scratch.

They compete in different categories, but attend the same competitions worldwide.

She said: "I'm what's called a whiskerina in the bearding world. You can either compete in the realistic full beard or the creative full beards.

"They can be made of absolutely anything. For a realistic beard I use synthetic or real hair. But you can make them from absolutely anything like cutlery or bacon - anything you can imagine so long as it's in a beard shape!”

She added: "It's not an obvious hobby for a woman to have but I absolutely love it. I see so many women come to competitions with their husband but don't want to go onstage.

"I personally help other women get on stage to see how much fun it is and next time I see them competing themselves and they're loving it.

"What I love about it is when you put a beard on your face your a whole different person. You can just go on stage and have fun. You get to spend the weekend hanging our with the people you love too. It's just a good time."

(Aaron Johnston / SWNS)

The couple have competed in over 170 competitions together since 2015 - spending most weekends travelling to another city to take part.

They compete full time as Aaron began working with the beard grooming company Honest Amish after winning the 2017 world championships.

Ironically, Aaron didn't have a beard before he began competing. Now, his 27 inch beard has it's own daily grooming routine, meaning he "takes longer to get ready" than his wife.

He said: "I've always liked facial hair but before 2010 I had to be clean shaven for my previous job. It really is a lot harder to maintain the beard than you'd think. Some people are just luckier than others.

"I've never hit terminal length whereas some people do quite quickly. Everyday I have to think about protecting it. If I eat I have to think about my beard, if I work on my car I have to think about my beard.

"I tie it up when I sleep and when I get out of the shower I have to use oil and balm. In 2017 once we figured out what we were doing I shaved my cheeks and have been competing in the goatee category ever since."

(Aaron Johnston / SWNS)

The couple met in 2001 and were neighbours for seven years before their friendship blossomed into romance. After dating for just six weeks, they decided to wed in 2008.

Neither of them expected facial hair to become their common interest - but they both admit the hobby has "brought them closer as a couple."

Aaron said: "The whole adventure has helped us grow so much. It's given us so much to bond over and definitely brought us closer.

"Who'd have ever thought we'd have a common hobby based around facial hair - it's like we've won the lottery."

Natali added: "The bearding community is fantastic. We're supportive of each other no matter what. All the competitions are for charity - so when we pay our entrance fee it goes to a good cause.

"Beard clubs don't just do competitions either. Some go and clean roads or help out the homeless - it's just a great community.

"I'd definitely recommend individuals, women or couples to take up bearding as a hobby."

SWNS