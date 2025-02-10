How a visit to the hair salon could lead to a deadly health issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maria Ashioti is a senior lecturer in Neuroscience, Inflammatory Disorders and Therapeutics at the University of Westminster.

A trip to the hairdresser is typically seen as a relaxing indulgence. But for a few, a routine shampoo can pose a serious health risk, thanks to a rare condition known as beauty parlour stroke syndrome (BPSS).

This phenomenon, first identified in 1993 by American neurologist Michael Weintraub, links stroke-like symptoms to hair washing at salons. Dr. Weintraub observed that some patients developed these symptoms after having their hair shampooed.

But how can a simple hair wash lead to such a severe health issue? The culprit appears to be the awkward posture adopted at the salon's washbasin.

Clients typically lean back, extending their neck over the basin's rigid edge. Research suggests this overextension, combined with neck rotation or sudden movements during shampooing, can compress or damage blood vessels supplying the brain.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is abruptly reduced, often due to a blood clot or a ruptured blood vessel. This deprives brain cells of vital oxygen and nutrients, leading to damage and potentially death.

In the context of BPSS, the unusual neck position during shampooing can cause the vertebrae in the upper spine to press against crucial arteries supplying the back and lower portions of the brain. Bone spurs, small bony fragments on the spine, can also exacerbate the problem by compressing or tearing these arteries.

Strokes are often associated with older people and those with medical issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol – but young, healthy people can have strokes too. While research suggests BPSS is most likely to occur in women over 50 – and previous history of narrowing or thinning of blood vessels and arthritis of the spinal column in the neck are particular risk factors – it could happen to anyone regardless of age or medical history.

open image in gallery A trip to the hairdresser is thought of as a relaxing experience, but there are health pitfalls for some people ( Alamy/PA )

A 2016 Swiss study found only ten instances of BPSS during 2002-2013 so, although BPSS is much rarer than conventional stroke, it’s still important to be aware of the symptoms. So, what should you look out for?

Signs of BPSS include headache, lightheadedness, dizziness, blurred or narrowed vision, nausea, vomiting, pain in the neck and some paralysis on one side of the body – some patients also report a near loss of consciousness. Studies suggest that these symptoms may be delayed, making it difficult for doctors to diagnose BPSS rather than a conventional stroke.

Precautions

If you’re worried about BPSS or experience pain and discomfort when using a backwash sink, ask to lean forward over the sink rather than extending your head backwards over the rim of the basin. If it is not possible to avoid a backwash at the salon, ask for neck support during hair washing.

The speed at which the hair is washed, how long it takes and any force or jerking movement to the head and neck while washing all contribute to the risk. Request a gentle wash, try not to stay in position at the backwash longer than you have to and inform your hairdresser if you experience any discomfort during washing.

Hairdresser shampooing is a generally safe and enjoyable activity for most people. For the most part, going to the hairdresser is important for mental health, self-esteem and confidence. So let’s not throw in the hair towel just yet – use it as a neck support while we’re being pampered instead.