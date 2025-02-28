Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hero cameraman Brent Freeburg, who saved the life of Below Deck star Ashton Pienaar in 2018, is in a coma after experiencing two strokes and a subdural hematoma.

A GoFundMe page was created for Brent Freeburg by his family, with his mother Cheri explaining that her son was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery on February 15.

“Prayers needed please. My son Brent was admitted to the hospital last night and had emergency surgery because he has a subdural hematoma,” she wrote. “The operation went OK. He is in a coma right now and has a breathing tube. I don’t know the backstory but I’m praying for healing and a complete recovery.”

A subdural hematoma is a type of brain bleed that typically occurs after a head injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The family is asking for donations to continue Freeburg’s medical care as he currently does not have health insurance and they are looking to transfer him from his current hospital outside of Los Angeles to the East Coast where most of his family is located.

“Without medical insurance currently, we are asking for your help,” the page’s description read. “Please spread the word so Brent, our cameraman, our hero, can be at home with his family by his side.”

open image in gallery Brent Freeburg (left) saved ‘Below Deck’ star Ashton Pienaar (right) after he was pulled overboard ( GoFundMe )

They have a goal of $500,000 and have received over $60,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Freeburg, who has worked on numerous reality shows, previously made headlines when he rescued Ashton Pienaar during a 2018 episode of Below Deck.

The deckhand was pulled overboard when a tow line wrapped around his ankle. Freeburg quickly helped get the line loose so Pienaar’s leg could be freed and he could swim to safety.

Pienaar shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday to wish his best to Freeburg’s family. “Some people leave an impact on your life that you can never repay. Brent is one of those people for me,” he captioned the post.

“I just heard that he’s suffered a stroke, and it’s a tough thing to process when someone who’s given you so much is now facing their own battle. If you have a moment, please keep him in your thoughts. Wishing him strength, healing, and a full recovery.”

open image in gallery Freeburg’s GoFundMe page has a goal of $500,000 ( GoFundMe )

The cameraman’s cousin recently provided an update on Freeburg’s health in an Instagram post on Thursday. His caption stated that Freeburg is on various medications, including one for pain and a sedative. He was also able to move his toes on command.

His cousin also thanked those who have already contributed to the GoFundMe and clarified exactly what the money would be going toward.

“For now the goal is to raise enough funds to use a Medical Air Ambulance when he is ready to move to the east coast. They are extremely expensive. The quotes have ranged from $60k to $100k per flight,” he wrote.

“The rest of the funds will be to ensure he is able to receive the care he needs for his stroke recovery and necessary expenses of rehabilitation.”