Ben Cohen’s ex-wife Abby says she had only ‘one symptom’ before cancer diagnosis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ben Cohen’s ex-wife Abby has been diagnosed with cancer.

The professional photographer, 44, who shares two children with Cohen, shared a video to her Instagram account documenting her experience with cancer, describing it as the “toughest yet”.

In the video, Abby is seen walking into a hospital before undergoing different tests. Several clips show her in a hospital bed, wearing a stoma bag while she is surrounded by her loved ones.

Writing on Instagram, Abby recalled that she visited a doctor after having experienced only one symptom. She did not specify where the cancer had been found.

“This was and is the toughest yet. I’m unlucky, but lucky, to have been warned only once with a symptom of this terrible illness,” wrote Abby in the post’s caption.

She thanked the NHS for “saving” her “life” and taking care of her when she was so “scared and most vulnerable”.

The photographer urged her followers to “never ignore” their bodies when warning signs present themselves.

“I didn’t [ignore them] and it’s given me a chance to live my new life. In time and with the right treatment, I’m hoping this WILL all be a distant memory for me,” she said.

Abby and Ben share twin 15-year-old daughters, Harriette and Isabelle. In the video, the children are seen supporting their mother during her time in hospital.

Their father Ben, who is a former England Rugby player, and Abby were married for 11 years before they split in 2014. Cohen went on to start a relationship with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff, whom he was partnered up with during his appearance on the show in 2013. Ben and Kristina welcomed a daughter, Mila, in 2016.

The photographer went public with her new partner, David, in 2020. Speaking to MailOnline previously, Abby said that she did not want to be known for her past relationship.

“I thought, ‘Everyone still labels me Ben’s ex’ but I’m not that Abby any more. I’m me. I’ve got my two girls. My life. I’ve finally met a really nice man. I want to be known as ‘Abby the good photographer’ or ‘Abby the great mum’. I’m very different. I’m stronger,” she said.

Abby has continued to praise Ben as a “fantastic hands-on father”.