5 ways to swap sedentary habits for healthier ones

New research from Sport England reveals that over a third of adults in the country’s most deprived areas are not getting enough physical activity.

The public body also found that women, individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and Black and Asian communities continue to be less active than others, while fewer than half of children meet the Chief Medical Officer’s recommended daily physical activity guidelines.

With most things just a click away, it’s easy to fall into sedentary habits that can harm our physical and mental health.

However, small, intentional changes can make a big difference in shifting from a sedentary lifestyle to one that fosters health and vitality.

Here are some reasons why sedentary behaviour is bad for your health and five easy ways to swap some lazy habits for healthier ones…

What is classified as a sedentary habit?

“A sedentary habit is any behaviour that involves prolonged sitting or low activity, such as excessive screen time, long periods of sitting at home or work, extended commuting, and reading without moving for a long time,” says Sarah Campus, personal trainer and founder of LDN MUMS FITNESS.

Why is it important to be active and move your body on a regular basis?

Consistent movement helps boost physical health and mental wellbeing.

“In particular it helps improve cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and bones, boosts metabolism, and prevents conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease,” says Campus. “Physical activity also boosts your mood, reduces stress, and supports cognitive function which, as a result, leads to better mental wellbeing.

“Movement doesn’t haven’t to take a long time, just as long as you are consistent with it.”

So, here are five ways to replace a sedentary habit with a healthier one…

1. Swap the lift for the stairs

This is an easy way to burn more energy throughout the day and get some extra steps in.

“Of course, if you work on the 24th floor, no one expects you to crawl your way to your desk every morning. But if you have just a few flights, go the old-fashioned way – by foot,” suggests Emily Schofield, personal trainer at Ultimate Performance. “Or take the lift to the 20th floor and hike the last four.

“Don’t be the person that takes the lift to the first floor.”

2. Try a standing desk rather than sitting

Using a standing desk can do wonders for your posture, reduce back pain, and increase your energy.

“If you spend the majority of your day at your desk, you might as well be standing,” says Schofield. “While the number of calories expended standing at your desk vs sitting is not massive, you’ll be much more likely to move around if you’re already on your feet rather than slouched in your office chair.

“You will also be doing yourself a massive favour when it comes to your posture. Sitting for long stretches of time can cause both back and neck pain.”

3. Move around rather than staying at your desk all day

“Take frequent breaks and try to stand, stretch, or walk for a few minutes every hour,” suggests Campus. “You can also set movement reminders and use alarms or apps to prompt breaks.”

So, try to avoid eating your lunch at your desk.

“Instead, eat outside and take a short walk,” recommends Campus.

4. Do your shopping in person rather than online

The internet has made our lives much more convenient which saves us a lot of time, but it can also foster laziness.

“If you need shopping, physically go to the actual store for some shopping. Stroll through the aisles and carry your groceries in from the car,” advises Schofield. “This is old fashioned, I know, but there’s really no reason to constantly use online shopping delivery sites.

“If you want to read a new book, make your way to your nearest bookshop and pick it up rather than ordering it.”

5. Go on a morning walk instead of sleeping in

Resist the temptation to lie in bed all day, and wake your body and mind up with some movement.

“Start the day with a morning walk, yoga, or a quick workout to wake yourself up,” recommends Campus.