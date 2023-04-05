Children’s swim instructor issues warning about blue bathing suits

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A swim instructor has urged parents not to buy blue bathing suits for their children after showing how difficult the colour can be to spot in a pool.

Nikki Scarnati, a certified ISR (infant swimming resource) instructor who goes by the username @springhill.isr on TikTok, shared the warning in a video uploaded this week, in which she demonstrated the issues with blue bathing suits.

In the video, Scarnati filmed her young daughter wearing a blue one-piece bathing suit, which she noted she’d purchased for her daughter solely for the demonstration. In the TikTok, the child could be seen swimming underneath the surface of a pool, with the blue of the bathing suit making it difficult to see her body.

“This is why you do not put your children in blue bathing suits. Look at how difficult it is to see her under the water,” Scarnati said. “And this is in calm water. This is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing and splashing around and having a good time.”

The video then transitioned to footage of the swim instructor’s daughter swimming in the pool in the sunlight, which did not improve the visibility of the child’s bathing suit against the blue pool water.

“Even look in the sunlight, look at how difficult it is to see her with that bathing suit on - because it’s the same colour as our environment,” the TikToker continued. “So, do not buy blue bathing suits guys. Don’t buy blue bathing suits.”

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than four million times, Scarnati reiterated the warning to parents before adding: “Just buy bright ones!”

The swim instructor’s guidance has been met with surprise and gratitude from viewers, with many revealing they did not know they should be avoiding putting their children in blue bathing suits.

“That’s crazy I would have never even thought about it wow,” one person commented, while another said: “I would’ve never thought of this. Thank you.”

“I don’t have any kids but this is good advice and I’ll never forget!” someone else said.

Others revealed that they follow the rule in their own households, with one user explaining that they allow their children to wear blue bathing suits for “sprinkler time,” but “bright colours for the pool”.

“I’m a former lifeguard and this is absolutely right! Any shade of blue is difficult to see, and so is any pastel light colour in general,” someone else wrote.

The video also prompted some viewers to acknowledge the importance of supervising children in the water at all times, with one person writing: “This is good info but small children should have an adult right next to them near water.”

However, as noted by Scarnati in response to the comment, while young children should always be supervised while swimming, “accidents happen”.

“Of course. But accidents happen. Kids are faster and smarter than we are. It’s the number one killer in children under four,” she wrote.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more children ages one to four die from drowning than any other cause of death in the United States, and for children ages five to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of “unintentional injury death” after car crashes.

As for the colours to wear instead of blue, Scarnati told The Independent that she recommends swimsuits in neon colours as the best options, but that red, pink, orange and yellow would also be acceptable substitutes.

She also said that she is grateful to have the platform she has to share swim safety guidance with other parents and guardians.

“When I make a video I’m always hopeful to get some vitality out of it. Simply, because that’s many more people gaining education they didn’t have access to otherwise,” she explained. “I am very lucky to have a platform to help parents learn more about water safety and drowning prevention and will continue to make content for those who want to learn. I’m grateful for all the opportunities that have been presented through it all.”