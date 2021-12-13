Covid booster jab: How to find a walk-in vaccination centre near you

In an address to the nation on Sunday 12 December, Boris Johnson said the UK is “facing an emergency” as the number of people infected with the new Covid-19 variant, omicron, is now doubling every two to three days.

Warning that there is “a tidal wave of omicron coming”, he announced the launch of “Omicron Emergency Boost”, which aims to deliver booster jabs to all those who have been double vaccinated for at least three months and are over the age of 18 by 2022.

“A fortnight ago I said we would offer every eligible adult a booster by the end of January,” the prime minister said.

“Today, in light of this omicron emergency, I am bringing that target forward by a whole month.”

As it stands, 23,124,829 adults in the UK are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses of the vaccine and a booster jab.

The news comes as the UK’s chief medical officer increased the Covid-19 alert level from 3 to 4 on Sunday.

In a statement, experts said the omicron variant is spreading “much faster” than Delta – the most dominant strain across the UK – and that people infected with omicron are already being hospitalised.

A total of 48,854 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the UK on Sunday. In the last seven days there have been 360,480 new cases of the virus, an 11.9 per cent increase on the week before.

While the NHS website is now allowing vaccinated adults to book in for their booster dose, high demand means people are being placed in queues before they can book.

How to find your nearest walk-in vaccination centre

An alternative way to get your third dose is to head to your nearest walk-in vaccination centre.

In his address on Sunday, Mr Johnson said the government is creating additional vaccine sites and extending opening hours so that clinics are open seven days a week and for longer hours.

From Monday 13 December, you can search for your nearest walk-in centre here.

After entering your postcode, you will be presented with a list of options.

Under each option, you can see opening times and available vaccines. Clicking through will show whether the clinic is offering booster jabs.

The opening times and days of each clinic are also listed.