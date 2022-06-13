Boots launches own-brand Viagra without prescription

Boots has announced it will start selling its own-brand Viagra to help those experiencing erectile problems.

The high-street chemist has confirmed it will sell sildenafil, the generic name for Viagra, without a prescription in more than 1,400 of its shops and online.

Patients will need to have an online consultation with an in-store pharmacist or undergo an online assessment first, however.

A four-pack of the treatment will cost £14.99, while a packet containing eight of the tablets will retail at £26.99.

According to the NHS, erection problems are very common, particularly in men aged 40 or above.

Stress, tiredness, anxiety or drinking too much alcohol can exacerbate the problem, although conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or cardiovascular disease can also have an impact.

The NHS recommends that people experiencing regular problems with impotence should consult their GP, as “it could be the sign of a more serious problem”.

A 2019 study by King’s College London (KCL) found that up to one in five men (4.3m men) across the UK are affected by erectile dysfunction.

It concluded that impotence is connected to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia and even early death.

The study estimated that by 2025, 322m men around the world would be affected by it.

Sildenafil, which helps relax blood vessels and increases blood flow to the genitals, was originally manufactured in 1989 by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer who discovered the unexpected side effect while seeking a treatment for heart-related chest pain.

It was approved for medical use in the EU and the US in 1998.

Marc Donovan OBE, chief pharmacist at Boots, said: “Erectile dysfunction is a common condition that affects most men at some point in their lives, and is generally nothing to be worried or embarrassed about.

“There are some immediate steps that you can take to help with erectile dysfunction, such as making sure you are at a healthy weight by eating a balanced diet and regular exercise, trying to reduce stress and anxiety, reducing alcohol intake, getting enough sleep and stopping smoking.”

Ongoing problems in getting erection, especially for those aged 40 and under, should be raised with a healthcare professional, he adds.

“Erectile dysfunction can impact a person’s wellbeing, confidence and relationships and in some cases, it may be a symptom of an underlying medical condition. If you are worried, speak to your local Boots pharmacist or GP for advice and support.

“The Boots Online Doctor is also there for discreet advice, support and access to prescription-only medicine for those that need it,” he said.