Boots launches online mental health support services as demand soars

Boots has launched a package of on-demand services to support people with their mental health, with free and paid-for support available through its website.

The high-street chemist has witnessed a rise in patients seeking mental health advice in its pharmacies and has developed the service to meet demand.

A new Boots Online Doctor Depression and Anxiety Treatment available to customers involves a GP consultation, followed by a tailored treatment and support plan and, if appropriate, prescription medicine.

Accessible via Boots’ website, customers can also access a Support Room, which matches patients with a therapist who they can talk with via text and offer video-check-ins. The therapist will also teach self-help tools.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), the primary mode of therapy offered through the NHS, will also be available via video calls so anyone in the country can access the support, regardless of their geographical location.

Those seeking a more hands-off approach can use a Mood & Symptom Checker, which offers a short, confidential mental health report reviewed by a mental health professional.

And an information hub with free advice and articles pertaining to mental health is also available.

Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist at Boots, said: “Mental health is an important part of our wellbeing, and our pharmacists are always on hand to provide advice and support as a first port of call for people – whatever their healthcare issue.

“When it comes to mental health, it’s important that patients can access the treatments that suit them.

“Mental health issues like depression and anxiety affect people differently and there is not a one-size-fits-all approach”, he adds.

Speaking on Boots’ Taboo Talk podcast, TV presenter Roman Kemp opened up about his own experience with depression and accessing therapy during the pandemic.

“Therapy is something that I hope everyone in their life tries,” he said.

“Antidepressants help me. Why should I be ashamed of something that helps me?”

The news comes as 1.6 million people are on NHS waiting lists for specialist mental health services, while an additional eight million await support with milder mental health problems.

The pandemic, cost-of-living crisis - and even climate anxiety - have all contributed to plummeting mental health across the UK.

Writing in January, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, called on the government to provide more funding for mental health services.

He said: “Even before COVID-19 hit, mental health services were under pressure, but the pandemic has made things much worse. Those who work in mental health are now reporting a noticeable increase in the severity of illness in their patients.

“This is particularly the case for children and young people, where we have seen eating disorders skyrocketing. Some of these children are extremely ill and need to stay in hospital but there is simply not the space to take them all.”

A new report published on Monday warned that girls’ mental health in particular was “on a precipice” with thousands experiencing “deep distress”.

Customers can access the new Boots mental health hub by clicking here.