Keen runner who woke with bruises all over his body told he has months left to live

A keen runner who collapsed on a “normal day” and woke up bruised all over has been diagnosed with a devastating terminal brain tumour.

Jason Mollring, 52, who had a clean bill of health, has been given 12 to 18 months to live after being diagnosed with glioblastoma – an incurable form of brain cancer.

Last April, he suffered a sudden seizure, blacked out and woke up in bed at his home in Greenwich, London, with bruises on his body “as if somebody had been punching (him)”.

Despite undergoing harsh treatments and open brain surgery, Jason can still go about his usual activities, including 5k runs and gigs with friends, and said it almost feels as though he was given the wrong diagnosis.

The innovation consultant, who has run 10 half-marathons and never had any serious health issues, remains determined to make the most of his time and is fundraising for unexpected medical costs and funeral support.

open image in gallery Jason, pictured left, with his brothers on holiday in California

“Throughout the entire process, I continue to feel healthy and well which makes it really hard for us to comprehend that something is seriously wrong,” he told PA Real Life.

“It almost feels like I got the wrong diagnosis.

“I have no migraines, no fatigue and only moments of nausea which could just be because I haven’t eaten.

“I was worried when we moved the chemo to the highest level – ‘is this the day I will be curled up in bed?’- but every day I feel normal so it’s a surreal situation.”

open image in gallery Jason said he still feels healthy despite his terminal condition

Jason, originally from Monterey, California, said his health battle began on a “normal Friday morning” when he was working from home on a user research project for the Ministry of Justice when he suffered a seizure and blacked out while home alone.

He said: “I was working on my computer and the next thing I remember is waking up in bed and thinking ‘why am I here?’. I was confused and in pain.

“My left shoulder, back, arm and jaw really hurt and when I went into the bathroom and looked in the mirror, I was all bruised as if somebody had been punching me.”

Unaware of what had happened, Jason met up with his friends that evening.

But after hearing what had happened, his partner, 50, who he did not wish to be named, told him to call 111 and he then headed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, where he underwent tests and a CT scan.

open image in gallery Jason has run ten half marathons and never had any serious health issues

“Doctors wanted to admit me for an MRI so I asked to have it scheduled but they said I needed to stay,” Jason said.

After five days in hospital, he was diagnosed with a low-grade brain tumour.

“I was just shocked. It was just hard to absorb,” he said.

“I’d never felt anything before, never had a seizure before or any significant health issue my entire life.”

Jason was scheduled for brain surgery at King’s College Hospital on August 28 to remove a 2.6cm tumour, which doctors believed was low-grade due to its consistent shape and size.

open image in gallery Jason had brain surgery to remove a 2.6cm tumour last August

Altogether he experienced three seizures before surgery and a fourth during his recovery.

“They last for a period of about 10 minutes,” he explained.

“The twitching is only around two to three minutes but then I go into a zombie phase where I am still blacked out but I will walk around.

“With my second seizure, I was standing – I fell on my face and had black eyes for days.

“I would fall like a tree and just hit hard.”

open image in gallery Jason’s ordeal came out of the blue on a ‘normal day’ last April

During his open brain surgery, Jason had to remain conscious while doctors worked to remove his tumour.

“A neuropsychologist with an iPad went through exercises for two hours while they did surgery to see if it would affect my speech, cognition and mobility,” he said.

“They shot electricity into my brain at the same time as she was quizzing me.”

Malignant brain tumour symptoms NHS Common symptoms include: headaches (often worse in the morning and when coughing or straining)

fits (seizures)

regularly feeling sick (vomiting)

memory problems or changes in personality

weakness, vision problems or speech problems that get worse See a GP if you have symptoms of a brain tumour that don't go away. It's unlikely to be a tumour, but it's best to be sure.

Doctors removed 99% of the tumour but biopsy results revealed that it was not low-grade but in fact glioblastoma.

“Before surgery, I thought I would just recover and it be a thing of the past but then it became something of my present and future,” he said.

“It is a death sentence.”

open image in gallery Jason has acknowledged his condition is ‘a death sentence’

Jason shared the news with close family and friends including his long-term partner and her two daughters, aged 17 and 19.

After six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Guy’s Hospital in London Bridge, he flew home to California to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Jason, a former musician who recently launched a solo guitar album, Topography, on Spotify, said: “A friend of mine threw me a party which had a great turnout and I jammed with some old band members.

“We got to tell each other how much we love each other and have a really great time.”

open image in gallery Jason recently reunited with his former band the ‘Swizzle Stix’ in California

He then spent Christmas in London, his home of 22 years, and has since completed his third round of chemotherapy.

Despite being on the highest dose of 24mg, taking anti-sickness medication an hour before treatment, Jason is still symptomless.

He largely credits his condition to “the power of connection” with his “fantastic support network” and a healthy lifestyle.

“I have been super, super fortunate as I’ve never been sick or fatigued and my body has handled all of the treatment incredibly well,” he said.

“We eat healthily, I try to get light exercise walking every day, I have a monthly therapist and I play guitar every day which I love.

“But the best thing is the connection with my friends, family, former colleagues – with both physical and mental health benefits.”

open image in gallery Jason, pictured left, with his friend Eric on holiday in Belgium

Jason now hopes to write a book about the power of connection to highlight these benefits to others going through severe illness.

Recent test results show Jason’s cancer has not grown but with an overwhelming financial burden, his friends launched a GoFundMe page – which has so far raised £44,335 of its £95,000 target.

“I can’t thank them enough – it does nourish me, I feel loved and I love them,” he said.

“I want to specifically acknowledge my dear friends Paul, Catherine and Derek who created and designed the very successful campaign – none of it would have happened without them.”

Jason’s fundraiser can be found here.