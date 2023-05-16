Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bride has split the internet in half over her wedding menu, which included salads, gluten, dairy and sugar-free wedding cake and anti-bloat pills on every table.

Sam Cutler, a fitness influencer who goes by the handle @thefitfatale on TikTok, posted a clip of everything she ate on her wedding day last week.

The video detailed everything she ate and drank throughout her big day, as well as what her guests were served during the reception.

Much of the food Cutler had at her wedding was focused around healthy and clean eating, such as green smoothies in the morning, large bowls of raw vegetables as a pre-wedding snack, low-sugar rose and champagne, and salmon with vegetables for the main meal.

However, her inclusion of anti-bloating pills has prompted accusations that her wedding menu promoted disordered eating, such as orthorexia, which is a medical condition characterised by an obsession with eating food believed to be healthy.

Cutler’s video, which has gained 4.4 million views on TikTok, was also shared on Twitter in recent days.

Some people lamented the prevalence of “healthy” eating, with one person writing: “I’m tired of this type of ‘healthy’ eating obsession being normalised, like no girl, you have an [eating disorder].”

Another said: “This is the kind of wedding you gotta [sic] leave early to hit Taco Bell after or something cause WTF.”

A third commented: “If you ever invited me to your wedding and I was served garden salad and green smoothies, that will be your last day on earth.”

Others claimed the anti-bloat pills Cutler provided for her guests, which are by supplement brand Arrae, were “laxatives”. In the brand’s explanation about its anti-bloat pills, Arrae said they are not laxatives and instead contain “a powerful combination of natural digestive aids”.

However, many similar supplements do contain some laxatives, such as senna, sodium picosulfate, bisacodyl and more.

But some people defended Cutler and said she appeared to be eating more than many brides usually do during the busy wedding day.

Others also commended her for including food that considered intolerances to dairy, gluten and allergens.

“As someone [who] has to be gluten-free and dairy-free, this made me so happy to see you confidently make this work, I know it took so much planning ahead,” one person said.

“People hating but they have no freaking idea how hard it is to find any kind of food that is gluten-free and dairy-free. Sometimes a veggie platter is the way to go!” a second added.

Cutler has since responded to a comment that read: “LMFAO I cannot imagine having an eating disorder-themed wedding.”

In another clip posted to TikTok, she said the comment was “never OK” and that women “should be empowering each other to make the choices that work for our own individual body, without judgement”.

The influencer continued: “Labelling someone as having mental health or body image issues for the purpose of bullying is extremely low, harmful and hurtful.

“We need to do better in educating our communities about the severity of chronic gut issues, allergies and intolerances,” she concluded her video.

In the caption, Cutler wrote: “I hope this can inspire some to find what works for their bodies proudly without shame and others to rethink the way they judge, speak and communicate with human beings.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.