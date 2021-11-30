(Getty Images)

Bride-to-be says she’s considering putting unvaccinated wedding guests on one ‘anti-vax’ table

Bride says a few of her family members have not yet been vaccinated

Olivia Petter
Tuesday 30 November 2021 15:57
Comments

A bride based in Sydney has said she’s considering seating all of her unvaccinated guests together on a single “anti-vax” table.

Speaking on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5, the woman, named Heidi, explained that her wedding takes place in March 2022.

“I’m thinking do I have a special ‘anti-vax table’ so all the other guests are a little bit more at ease with having people that aren’t vaccinated there - or do I not worry about it?” Heidi asked the two radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

Sandilands replied by reassuring Heidi that vaccinated guests were “protected”.

“The anti-vaccinated, they’ve chosen not to do it for whatever reason, that’s fine, it’s their own choice,” he told her.

Recommended

O’Henderson added: “I don’t think separating them at a table is going to do anything, like everyone’s going to be dancing.”

Both radio hosts agreed it would be “reasonable” to ask all unvaccinated guests to take a Covid-19 test before the wedding.

“It’s so standard these days, Heidi, and especially with the at-home [tests] it’s pretty easy to do,” O’Henderson said.

Due to current restriction in New South Wales, those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are only permitted to attend “a small wedding service”.

This means they can only attend a wedding with up to 11 people, including those getting married, the person officiating the marriage, two witnesses, someone to record the service, and five guests.

“All people who are not fully vaccinated at a small wedding service must be seated while consuming alcohol and while eating and drinking,” the New South Wales government website adds.

Dancing is permitted, however.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in