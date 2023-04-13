Paratriathlete Claire Cashmore on how to get started with new fitness goals

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keen to try a new fitness challenge this summer? If you’re feeling apprehensive, nine times Paralympic medallist Claire Cashmore has some great advice.

After starting her career as a swimmer, Cashmore decided to switch to paratriathlon after Rio 2016 – and recalls how daunting it felt at first.

“I was so scared of making a fool out of myself. Falling off my bike and riding the bike with one hand, and running when I looked awful, because I was like a fish out of water,” says Cashmore, who was born with no left forearm.

“But it turned out to be the best thing I’ve ever done and I absolutely love it,” adds the 34-year-old, speaking at the at the launch of the new ASICS Gel Nimbus 25.

Cashmore has racked up two world titles and two European golds since making the switch, and is a five-time British champion.

“It is just taking that step,” she says. “And baby steps, rather than trying to go in all guns blazing and expecting yourself to nail it straightaway. Because good things never come easy.”

Tackle one small goal at a time

Cashmore’s first tip is to break the process down into a series of smaller goals. “Say your goal is to run a 5k trail and you’ve never done it before, think about what’s going to be your starting point? Is it that you go for a walk along the trail, and then each day increase the challenge that little bit more?

“Sometimes we can start with too big a goal and be overwhelmed by it. We’ll go out on that first day and it’s horrible, you feel like you’re rubbish, you’ve got that imposter syndrome and it just feels unachievable.”

Question what’s stopping you?

If something keeps holding you back from trying, Cashmore suggests taking time to understand where that’s coming from.

“It’s about asking what is it that’s stopping us? Why are we not taking that on? That’s the biggest thing I ask people,” she says. “If you can’t give a valid answer as to why you’re not doing it, then you’ve just got to go and do it.

“Because far too often, we will make up excuses but often those excuses are just coming from a lack of self-confidence and a lack of belief in ourselves that we can do it, and a fear of failure or looking like a plonker – but actually who gives a monkey’s? It could be the best thing you ever do.”

Embrace the fear

Furthermore, having a bit of fear around new challenges is completely normal. Cashmore is a big fan of doing things that “scare and excite” us and says there are loads of positives to be found here.

“Because when you step outside your comfort zone, that’s when you learn most about yourself, and that’s when you kind of find yourself,” she says. “And being present in that, and in all the feelings you’re feeling and the emotions that come with it, is really important.”

Get strong

Whatever discipline you’re pursuing, Cashmore says “being robust” is a great cross-training aim.

“For me that comes from being in the gym and making sure I’ve got a really good core. And leg strength from things like squats – it’s nothing ground-breaking, it’s quite simple stuff,” she says.

“But that’s the stuff that makes you robust enough to pound your legs into the ground however far you’re running, it helps you prevent injury. That and having great running shoes, like the new Asics Gel Nimbus 25, which have such great comfort, stability and support.”

Mix it up

One of the best things about triathlon for Cashmore is the variety. But even if you’re only focused on a single sport, factoring variety into your training is a good idea.

“Going and doing a few other things really helps because it takes the pressure off. If your goal is to run 10km, then go and swim, for example. You’re getting a massive amount of like aerobic endurance from the swimming, but it’s taking the pressure off the run, and taking the load off the run,” she explains – which could help prevent injuries too.

Notice the wider benefits

It’s easy to fixate on a single goal – like running a certain distance or doing your first triathlon – but just getting out there will offer up so many more benefits besides smashing a target. For Cashmore, it’s about being mindful of these things too.

“I get different things from the different triathlon sports. From the run, it’s being in nature and just listening to the birds singing – I realise how my brain is just constantly in overdrive. I come back from a run and I’m completely calm,” she says. “And then with the bike, you get to see so many beautiful places, and swimming requires a lot of concentration. There are so many benefits, both mentally and physically.”