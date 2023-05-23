Bruce Willis’s wife Emma credits nine-year-old daughter with important health tip

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Willis‘ wife Emma Heming Willis has shared an emotional story about how their nine-year-old daughter, Evelyn, has tried to help her father as he suffers from dementia.

Heming Willis, 44, shared a series of videos to Instagram on Monday (22 May), with the story about how the youngest child of the Die Hard actor, 68, was researching information about her father’s disease.

Willis’ family shared an update in Febuary announcing the actor’s aphasia condition – when a person has difficulty with their speech and language – had developed into frontotemporal dementia.

“So, I have to tell you this story, and I’m gonna try to do it without crying, ‘cause when Evelyn told it, I was an absolute puddle,” Emma told her Instagram followers on Monday.

Evelyn told her mother that people living with dementia can suffer from severe dehydration.

Hemming Willis asked her how she learned that, and said Evelyn told her that she was looking up “fun facts about dementia” during some free time at school.

“Now that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny, and she really is her father’s child, because these two love some random facts,” Emma said.

Hemming Willis expressed that she was proud of her daughter for her empathy for her father’s condition and her curiosity to learn about it.

“I said to her, ‘Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand.’”

Bruce Willis and Emma Hemming Willis share two children, Evelyn and Mabel Ray (Getty Images)

According to Alzheimer’s Society, a person with dementia may become dehydrated if they’re unable to communicate or recognise that they’re thirsty, or if they forget to drink. This can lead to headaches, increased confusion, urinary tract infections and constipation, making the symptoms of dementia worse.

Hemming Willis said she told her daughter: “That is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease.”

She added that it is important for caregivers, friends and family to educate themselves on the disease of their loved ones so they can “support them in the best way possible”.

Hemming Willis concluded the video by saying: “So keep educating yourself, stay curious and remember to hydrate your loved ones.”

The Make Time Wellness founder has continued to raise awareness about dementia since her husband’s diagnosis earlier this year. She often invites dementia practitioners and health experts to join her for discussion on Instagram Live to raise awareness of the disease.

She is also mother to daughter Mabel Ray, 11, whom she shares with the Pulp Fiction star. The pair have been married for 14 years.

Willis has three older children from his previous marriage to Demi Moore; Rumer, 34, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 29.