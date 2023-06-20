Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bruce Willis’ family shared sweet tributes to the actor on Sunday, which marked his Father’s Day since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis (FTD) was announced.

On Sunday, the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram to share a photo of Bruce with their eldest daughter, Mabel, 11. The pair, who’ve been married since 2009, also share a nine-year-old daughter, Evelyn.

In the caption, Emma went on to praise Bruce for the lessons that he’s continued to teach their daughters amid his ongoing health condition. The actor’s family first announced that he had aphasia in March 2022, before revealing in February that his brain condition had developed to FTD.

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” Emma wrote in her post. “Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience.”

Emma, who’s been very vocal about her husband’s dementia, concluded her post by emphasising how grateful her entire family is for Bruce.

“Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family,” she wrote.

Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, also shared a throwback photo of their family, in honour of Father’s Day on Sunday. In the black-and-white image posted to Instagram, the Die Hard star posed with his and his ex’s three children, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

“Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls,” Moore wrote. “We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!”

Meanwhile, Bruce’s oldest daughter, Rumer, took to Instagram over the weekend to express her gratitude for her father. Her post also included a picture of the actor holding his newborn granddaughter, Louetta.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful,” Rumer wrote. “Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game.”

She concluded her caption by wishing a happy first Father’s Day to her partner and father of her child, Derek Richard Thomas.

In addition, Scout Willis shared two photos of her and her father on Instagram, along with a heartfelt tribute. After “sending the blessing of this love” to her followers, she reflected on some of the things that she’s learned from Bruce.

“I feel so lucky to know the kind of tenderness that this man shares, the deep admiration, respect and reverence he has for his family. I feel so lucky that this incredible, vibrant, man is my father,” she wrote.

Scout concluded: “Thinking of everyone for whom today has been challenging and I am loving you with the deepest depths of my heart! What patience, compassion and presence we learn through the greatest challenges in our lives.”

Bruce’s family first announced his FTD diagnosis in February, one year after they revealed that he’d been diagnosed with aphasia. In the joint statement, his family spoke candidly about his symptoms and detailed how his condition progressed to FTD.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they wrote in the statement, shared with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Along with celebrating Father’s Day on 18 June, Emma also celebrated her 45th birthday. While sharing a few family photos in honour of the occasion on Instagram, she also used her birthday post to send a message about caregiving.

“I’m making a few BIG birthday wishes! This one I hope you could make a reality,” she wrote. “Text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver and let them know here is X, Y, or Z I can do to help you this week.”

She noted that even if this person responds to the message by saying they’re “fine” and “don’t need anything,” there are still other ways to show caregivers you’re thinking of them.

“Drop some food at their doorstep or flowers or a small something and text them after to let them know it’s there,” Emma concluded. “Or honestly, just tell them thank you and that they are doing a great job. That kindness and support will go such a long long way.”