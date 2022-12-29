Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Heming Willis has shared a sweet throwback video of the moment she fell in love with husband Bruce Willis.

On Wednesday (28 December), the 44-year-old model posted a clip of the 67-year-old actor having fun during the couple’s winter vacation to Instagram. “It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him,” she captioned the post, along with the hashtag “#loveofmylife”.

The video montage showed the Die Hard star and his now wife snowtubing down a snowy hill, snowmobiling, and taking pictures together. At one moment, Willis filmed himself snapping a picture of Heming Willis, as she jumped in the air.

“That was a good jump!” the action star said, laughing to the camera.

Heming Willis’ post received thousands of comments from friends, family and fans applauding the couple’s sweet relationship.

Willis’ daughters Scout LaRue and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, shared their thoughts on the throwback clip in the comments section. Scout, 31, wrote, “This is blowing my mind!” while Tallulah, 28, said: “This makes my heart glow”.

“So sweet and kind to share with all of us,” said one fan. “Thank you!”

“Such sweet video memories,” another follower commented.

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis’ family announced the actor had been diagnosed with a brain condition, called aphasia, and will be “stepping away” from acting. In an Instagram statement shared back in March, his family wrote that he had been “experiencing some health issues” which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

The statement – which was signed by his wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn – read: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they continued. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Aphasia is a form of brain damage which impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

Emma Heming Willis, who shares 10-year-old daughter Mabel Ray and eight-year-old daughter Evelyn Penn with Willis, previously opened up about how Willis’ brain condition has impacted her mental health. Speaking to The Bump in May, the model shared that she’s started making more time for herself amid her husband’s diagnosis.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” Heming Willis told the outlet. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family.”

Since then, the mother of two has revealed how she’s been coping with her “paralysing” feelings of “grief” amid her husband’s aphasia diagnosis. Taking to Instagram in September, Heming Willis shared a video of herself taking on different hobbies in honour of National Grief Awareness Day.

“This was the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active. My grief can be paralysing but I’m learning how to live along side it,” she captioned the post, adding a shoutout to her 31-year-old stepdaughter, Scout.

“As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too,” she said.