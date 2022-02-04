An increasing number of people with cancer in England are surviving for longer after being diagnosed.

According to new data from NHS Digital, survival for one year and five years increased among those diagnosed with cancer between 2015 and 2019 compared to those diagnosed between 2006 and 2010.

Out of the men whose data was looked at, 90 per cent survived for five years, as did 95 per cent of women.

The rates of survival were lower, however, in certain forms of cancer, including pancreatic cancer and mesothelioma, which is primarily caused by prolonged exposure to asbestos.

Only 6.3 per cent of men and 7.8 per cent of women who develop mesothelioma have survived five years beyond their diagnosis.

“In England one-year non-standardised net survival has improved, with patients diagnosed between 2015 and 2019 having a higher one-year survival than patients diagnosed between 2006 and 2010,” NHS Digital states.

“This trend was seen for all cancers and both genders except for bladder cancer. The largest improvement was 1.6 percentage points on average per year for lung cancer in females.”

Among children, those up to the age of 14 who were diagnosed between 2002 and 2019 experienced a rise in one-year survival, going from 9.7 per cent in 2002 to 93.4 per cent in 2019.

According to Cancer Research UK, there were roughly 375,400 new cases of cancer in the UK between 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, there was a 50 per cent survival rate for cancer of 10 or more years between 2010 and 2011 in England and Wales.

The organisation also states that 38 per cent of cancer cases are preventable.

