UK vets report more deaths in cats following pet food recall

Cats across the UK are still dying from a rare illness that may be linked to some popular brands of pet food.

Since the first known case in February, at least 528 cats have been diagnosed with feline pancytopenia, a condition in which the number of blood cells (red, white and platelets) decreases rapidly. Of those cats who were diagnosed with the condition, 63.5 per cent have died.

The illness can be caused by anaemia, bleeding, clotting, sepsis, blood cancer, bone cancer and immune system disorders, among other things. But the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) has launched an investigation into the sudden increase in cases.

A statement from the RVC said: “Currently, we are sadly aware of over 500 affected cats. Investigations into an underlying cause do not suggest a link with common feline infectious diseases, common toxins (e.g., heavy metals, oestrogen) or deficiencies/excesses in vitamins or minerals”.

The college has since begun analysis of cat food products that could potentially be linked, and have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency. It is still testing samples of feed that were given to both affected and unaffected cats.

In June, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) recalled a number of popular pet food brands as a precaution after vets discovered that a common potential cause for cats diagnosed with the illness is diet.

The products that have been recalled are dry foods made by the company Fold Hill Foods, which produces pet feed for a variety of retailers. Customers who purchased food from Sainsbury’s own brand, AVA and Applaws are being asked to return it to stores.

Fold Hill Foods said: “Following reports from the Food and Veterinary authorities of serious health related issues in cats that may or may not be related to diet, Fold Hill Foods Ltd has issued a recall of the above cat food products which it manufactures as a precautionary measure.”

Steven Barrett, a barrister from High Wycombe, told The Independent that his nine-year-old cat Freyja died on 3 August, after becoming ill at the end of last week.

Freyja had recently finished a bag of Applaws dry food, shortly before she began vomiting. Barrett said he only learned of the recall on Monday evening after going online to buy more of the product, which she has eaten her whole life.

“She had eaten Applaws her entire life because when I got her, I researched cat nutrition. The one food I knew that cats shouldn’t have is carbohydrates, and Applaws is advertised as 100 per cent free grain-free,” he said.

He said Freyja was an indoor cat and had never been outside. Upon taking her to the vet, she was diagnosed with toxin organ failure, but tests for feline pancytopenia were not carried out.

“Her death has been very difficult to process. I caught myself leaving the bedroom door open just enough for her to get through and now there’s no reason to do that.

“I just want cats to be safe. We know that cat owners bulk buy dry food, I did it, particularly through Covid-19. I want to get the awareness out and help as many cat owners as possible,” he said.

In its latest update, the Food Standards Agency said the presence of mycotoxins, a naturally occurring toxin that is produced by certain moulds, had been identified in a number of samples of the recalled cat food.

Mycotoxins are widely found in some types of feed and do not indicate they are the cause of feline pancytopenia, the FSA said.

Moulds that produce mycotoxins can grow on foodstuffs such as cereals, nuts, spices, dried fruits and coffee, usually under warm and humid conditions.

However, the FSA reaffirmed its earlier advice and urgently warned cat owners to check the list of affected products and stop feeding them to their pets.

A spokesperson for Fold Hill Foods told The Independent that assisting the FSA’s investigation is an “absolute priority”.

“As stated by the FSA, there is no definitive evidence to confirm a link at this stage between the cat food products and feline pancytopenia.

“We continue to fully co-operate with both the FSA and the Royal Veterinary College as they continue to investigate all potential causes of the pancytopenia cases, feed and non-feed related.

“As cat owners ourselves, we fully understand how upsetting and stressful this situation is and the urgent need to establish why there has been an increase in cases of Pancytopenia in the UK,” the spokesperson said.