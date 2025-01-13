5 business leaders share their top motivational tips for working in January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ideally, we’d all hibernate for the whole of January. We’d stay cosy on the sofa, eating stew and wearing extra comfy socks. But our bank balances have other ideas and unfortunately, so do our bosses.

It’s pretty standard to not be raring to get back to the 9-to-5 after the festive break, or feeling sluggish at the thought of tackling your inbox, especially when it’s so cold, dark and dreary. But although this grim month and your day job can’t be skipped, you can fire up some motivation to get you through the January work blues.

These CEOs and company founders explain how to go about it…

1. Build momentum

Rediscovering a career groove after the holidays can feel like a right slog, so try being your own cheerleader and acknowledge all the good stuff you do manage to get done.

“January is the perfect time to focus on small wins. Break big goals into manageable steps and celebrate each milestone,” says Aidan Rushby, founder and CEO of fintech firm Carmoola.

“It builds momentum and keeps spirits high during the post-holiday blues. Progress, no matter how small, is the best motivator for the year ahead. Momentum is everything in January. Look at what you accomplished last month and find ways to keep that rhythm going. A small action taken now keeps your progress going and makes the new year feel less daunting.”

2. Feel a sense of achievement

Getting a handle on your to-do list early on, so it doesn’t end up unwieldy and overwhelming, will set you up for regular blasts of feeling like you’ve really accomplished something.

“For me motivation is intrinsically linked with having a sense of achievement. But I have two kids and two businesses, so no two days ever look the same,” says Jasmine Wicks-Stephens, CEO of Known agency and Faace skincare.

“I always have a long to-do list, with lots of different sections, but each day, I take small tasks for that list and break them down into bite-size chunks that can slot into the time I actually have to do them, selecting the things that really are a priority for that day. That way, by the end of the working day, I’ll usually be able to tick everything off that smaller list and have a sense of achievement as everything has been completed, rather than being bogged down by the fact there’s always still so much to be done!”

3. Create an ‘ideas parking lot’

Taking a break over Christmas might have given your brain the space and rest it needed to come up with a tonne of ideas. Feeling buzzy and inspired is great, but don’t let it completely derail your focus.

“I often have lots of ideas mulling around in my head or see things that spark ideas, and it used to distract me from work, so I now have an ‘Ideas Parking Lot’, essentially an online project management board where I quickly dump all the ideas I think of and what has sparked them,” says Michelle Noel, founder and CEO at London branding and design agency Studio Noel.

“It allows me to capture the concept speedily and remember it. I then check this board every quarter and assess what I should explore more. It allows me to not get distracted by a new shiny thing and to remember an idea that could be relevant. Instead, it enables me to focus on what needs to be done. I then check the Ideas Parking Lot every three months and assess what will help me achieve my goals and objectives. If these align with any, I look into them further.”

4. Carve out time for ‘deep-work’ sessions

“January is a time to use goal setting to your advantage, so you can hit the ground running and avoid coasting,” says Barnaby Lashbrooke, CEO of virtual assistant platform Time Etc.

“Pick one ‘big goal’ for the month. Then, block out one deep-work session per day in your calendar, and designate one task that’s going to move you closer towards that big January goal. When you go into those deep-work sessions, eliminate all distractions.

“Switch off your phone and put it out of reach, pause desktop notifications and set a timer – a little added pressure from a countdown clock can keep you focused. Some people find listening to a soundscape or music helps them find that elusive ‘flow state’, but you’ll need to experiment with what setup works best for you. If you’re struggling to concentrate it might be that the task you’ve set is too overwhelming, so break it down into smaller, more manageable parts.”

5. Work with your health

Fresh air, exercise and the endorphins that come with it can help you focus and motivate you too.

“Combine new year health goals with work by scheduling exercise for the rare times you dial into camera-off meetings,” recommends Ruth Handcock, CEO at Octopus Money.

“I actually listen better when I’m running and I feel refreshed for the next meeting!”