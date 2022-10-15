Jump to content

Charlotte Crosby gives birth to baby girl

Reality TV star’s father shared the happy news with fans

Saman Javed
Saturday 15 October 2022 12:03
Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has given birth to a baby girl.

Crosby and her boyfriend, Jake Ankers, welcomed their first child on Friday (14 October) via caesarean section.

The TV personality and influencer announced she had become a mother in an update shared with her followers on Saturday (15 October).

Taking to her Instagram story, she also posted a photograph of Anders in the delivery room, dressed in blue scrubs.

Crosby’s father, Gary posted an update to Twitter, writing: “So, officially a grandfather! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

The new mother announced she was expecting in May and has shared regular updates on her pregnancy journey with fans.

In August, Crosby said she had opted for a c-section, as she wasn’t “keen” on the idea of having a natural birth.

“I’ve never really been keen to push a baby out of my vagina. I’m too scared to have a natural birth’, she told new! magazine.

“There’s always been something scary about it for me and when I had the ectopic pregnancy it scared me even more. Because I went through that horrendous time where I almost died, I know how things can go drastically wrong.”

Crosby suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2016.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants and grows outside of the womb, most commonly in a fallopian tube. The egg won’t develop into a baby and poses a risk to the mother if it ruptures.

For this reason, an ectopic pregnancy must be terminated either using medicine or with an operation.

Speaking to Heat magazine at the time, Crosby described first feeling pain while filming an advert for Geordie Shore.

The pain worsened over the next four days, and she eventually went to the hospital.

“I didn’t know what the hell was going on and I was in so much pain. Then the X-ray showed how much damage had been caused,” Crosby said.

“Because I’d left it a week, it’d torn open my fallopian tube and I was bleeding internally. [The doctor] said: ‘It’s so dangerous. If you’d have left it any longer, you could have died.’”

