The link between physical exercise and better mental health has long been proven by science, with workouts found to sharpen memory, improve thinking skills and one’s overall wellbeing.

Now, a new study has found that children stand to benefit mentally from increased exercise too, suggesting that cognitive skills could be improved by being more active.

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University found that children who are fitter perform better than their peers in cognitive tasks on average, showing better response times in tasks.