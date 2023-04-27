How to get children active, as exercise levels ‘remain concerning’ post-pandemic

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Children spend more time sitting during the week compared to before the pandemic, a new study suggests.

The amount of time children spend sedentary during the week is 13 minutes longer each day compared to pre-pandemic, academics at the University of Bristol found.

They said that this increased level of inactivity is “concerning”.

Experts examined the physical activity levels of Year 6 pupils – those aged 10 and 11 – before the pandemic, during restrictions and again once restrictions were lifted.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, saw experts examine accelerometer data of pupils and their parents in the Bristol area.

Researchers compared information from 1,296 children and their parents before Covid, 393 children and their parents between June 2021 and December 2021 and 436 children and their parents between January 2022 and July 2022.

The researchers concluded that there was no difference in the amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in the 2022 group of children compared to the pre-pandemic group.

But sedentary time among children remained higher than pre-pandemic by 13.2 minutes on weekdays.

And while activity levels had returned to pre-Covid levels, there are still a large proportion of children failing to meet UK physical activity guidelines of at least an hour on average of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Just 41% met this target.

So how do we get our kids to move their bodies more?

Start cycling

The benefits of biking with the kids are countless. Not only is it great for getting both children and grown-ups active, getting out for family rides could create fun, happy memories too – plus it’s good for the environment, which kids will love.

If you’re worried about the cost of buying new bikes, think about joining something like Bike Club – the UK’s first kids’ bike subscription service. For as little as £4.50 per month for balance bikes, they can learn to ride and enjoy cycling – and bikes can be swapped when they grow taller, and handed back to be enjoyed by someone else.

Make outdoor chores and gardening fun

Washing the car, cleaning ground-floor windows, sweeping the patio, potting plants – with all of this comes bending, kneeling and lots of moving!

Wait for squeals of delight when those seeds sneak out of the potting tray further down the line, and who doesn’t love putting on their wellies and squeezing out a sponge while the car gets a wash? Getting some pocket money in return might add to the enthusiasm too.

Weekend adventures

Walking doesn’t have to be boring. You may have to tear them away from their smartphone or video game, but once they’re out and about, they’ll love it – so how about making it part of your family weekend routine?

Try reintroducing a sit-down Sunday roast, for example – and then walk your way to an adventure playground or nearest open green space to connect with nature.

If you want to stay closer to home, build an obstacle course in the garden – anything that feels like a game with prizes to be had is sure to get them racing around in no time!

Inquisitive kids will love Treasure Trails, who have a wide range of self-guided trails all over the country, from self-guided walks to mystery hunts and detective treasure trails for an interactive adventure (booklet from £9.99).

Meet, move and play

Try ParkPlay – an initiative which encourages families to get together on Saturday mornings for a free two-hour long session of fun games and activities in the park. Mark your diary for 9:30am and check out their website for the nearest location.

Nothing in your area? How about getting friends or neighbours together to arrange a little park match or sports morning of your own? It doesn’t need to be anything elaborate that needs loads of props or planning either. A simple frisbee or some makeshift goalposts will do – so long as everyone’s moving and having fun.

Dance, dance, dance!

It’s never too soon to get your toddler or kids of all ages to move to music. With endless live streams on TikTok and various free dance tutorials on YouTube, chances are you’ll want to get in the groove, too. Although you can always just whack on some tunes and freestyle, of course!

Dancing is a real endorphin boost and a great way to get kids to express themselves and develop self-confidence too. To kick it up a notch, encourage them to create their own playlist. Did someone say kitchen disco?

Learn new skills

Whether it’s ball games, breaking up the week with a swimming trip, or enrolling them in a sports extracurricular – developing skills and being active often go hand-in-hand.

This could even be a chance for you all to learn a new skill together – but even if you’re just shouting from the sidelines or being a glorified taxi service ferrying them to and from a class, you’ll all get something out of it.

Learning new skills can be really motivating, and it’ll help their social skills too. Plus, being able to share the experience with you and tell you all about it will be a boost all round.