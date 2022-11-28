Number of children prescribed sleeping drugs has tripled in 7 years, data suggests

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of children being prescribed drugs for sleep has almost tripled in the past seven years, prompting concern that medication is being overused due to a lack of support for families.

Synthetic melatonin - a prescription-only drug in the UK - has seen a spike in demand in recent years to help with sleep problems.

Now, an analysis of NHS data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by The Pharmaceutical Journal reveals that 56,002 patients aged 17 or under were prescribed the drug in April 2022 alone.

This compares to just 20,881 in April 2015, an increase of 168 per cent.

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines recommend melatonin for the short-term treatment (up to 13 weeks) of insomnia and jet lag in adults aged 55 years or older.

For children, the treatment is restricted to just one to two weeks in the first instance for those with sleep problems, but only under specialist supervision.

Experts have expressed concern about the sharp increase in children being prescribed the drug.

Vicki Beevers, chief executive and founder of The Sleep Charity, based in Doncaster, Yorkshire, described the rising number of patients on melatonin as “disappointing”.

“The first line of intervention should always be behavioural… but, unfortunately, many families can’t access this; it’s an absolute postcode lottery,” she said.

Sleep problems are not just confined to children (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Beevers added that sleep issues were increasing among all age groups, with the pandemic having an impact.

“People were having more screen time, reduced exercise opportunities, a loss of routine and there was increased anxiety,” she said.

Concern about the lack of studies on the long-term effects of taking melatonin and its efficacy in treating sleep problems also remain.

​​“The concern is that melatonin is not recommended to treat chronic insomnia primarily due to lack of data on its safety and efficacy,” Dr Neomi A Shah, a professor in the department of medicine, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told The Independent. “Yet, it is being used by the general public to treat insomnia with limited to no success.”

According to the NHS, reported side effects of melatonin include headaches, dizziness, nausea, irritability and sleepiness, while the Mayo Clinic adds that less common side effects can include “short-term feelings of depression, confusion or disorientation, mood swings, increased risk of seizures, diarrhoea and an increased chance of urinary incontinence at night”.

Steve Tomlin, director of the Children’s Medicines Centre and associate chief pharmacist at Great Ormond Street Hospital, told The Pharmaceutical Journal that it was “far too easy” for children to continue on with using melatonin once it has been tried, because it has had “some effect”.

“That doesn’t mean it is needed long term,” he said.

The Independent has contacted the Department for Health and Social Care for comment.