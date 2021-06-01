Bird flu: Can it be passed on to humans and what are the symptoms?

China has reported the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.

China's National Health Commission revealed a 41-year-old man from the country’s eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection.

His case of H10N3 avian influenza virus was identified on 28 May and is the world’s first human infection from the strain, though it is unclear specifically how he contracted it.

The man was hospitalised at the end of April with a fever but is now stable enough to be discharged from hospital.

With the world still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, here’s what you need to know about bird flu.

What is bird flu?

According to the NHS, avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is an infectious type of flu that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can also infect humans.

There are multiple strains of bird flu and most don’t infect human beings. Strains that can infect humans do not do so easily, though there have been some cases and deaths linked to infection from bird flu.

They are not known for being easily spread from human to human and nobody has been infected by any of the four strains of concern - H5N1 (1997), H7N9 (2013), H5N6 (2014), H5N8 (2016) - in the UK to date.

How does it spread to humans?

Bird flu is spread to humans through close contact with an infected animal, dead or alive. It is spread through bodily fluids such as faeces, saliva and nasal droplets.

Touching an infected bird or coming into contact with its droppings or bedding, or preparing its meat for consumption can cause a human to become infected.

According to the NHS, places such as livestock markets in areas where there has been an outbreak may put you at greater risk of catching bird flu.

However, you cannot get it from eating fully cooked meat or eggs from an infected bird, says the NHS.

Can it be transmitted between humans and how?

While it is not easily transmissible for bird flu to pass from human to human, it has happened before. Like normal flu, it’s spread through close personal contact where virus is present in droplets in the air.

Peter Horby, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Director of the Pandemic Sciences Centre at the University of Oxford, told The Independent: “Most of the unusual avian or bird flu viruses that crossover are not very well adapted to humans so they tend to just cause the odd case now and again, with no onward transmission.

“So, in this case, you would want to closely monitor the close contacts of this person. But, the likelihood is, there'll be no onward transmission. We have to watch these very carefully because sometimes you do get an animal virus that is well-adapted to humans or becomes adapted to humans and then it is a pandemic risk.”

What are the symptoms in people?

Symptoms of bird flu are similar to other types of flu. According to the NHS, they can include:

High temperature or feeling hot or shivery

Muscle aches

A headache

A cough

Symptoms may take as long as between three and five days after infection to present.

If you are at risk of having been affected, some early symptoms of infection may include: