Chiropractor shares 10-minute exercise that can fix a hunchback

A US-based chiropractor has shared a number of exercises and best practices for people who work from home.

As the pandemic forced more people into remote working, some may have found that their posture has suffered.

In the early months of the pandemic, research by Bupa found that 63 per cent of UK adults had injured their back, neck, hips, knees or wrists while working from home in a “makeshift office”.

At least a quarter of the 2,000 people surveyed said they sit “hunched over” their computers or laptops, while less than a third (32 per cent) said they have a dedicated workspace in their homes.

Daniel Nye, a chiropractor from Colorado, regularly posts videos on TikTok sharing his expertise with his 163,000 followers.

One video, which has been viewed almost 39 million times, explains a simple exercise to help alleviate a “hunch back”.

It involves lying on your back in front of a chair, with your head on a rolled-up towel and lifting your legs and feet up onto the seat at a 90-degree angle.

Your arms should also lay flat at each side, with palms of the hands facing up toward the ceiling.

Nye advises doing this for ten minutes every day.

The video has received thousands of comments, some from people who have tried out the exercise.

“I just [tried] it for the first time, I feel it’s affective. I feel something in [the] back of my neck and my back, the muscles are moving,” one person said.

Another said they had also received the same advice from their own chiropractor.

“My chiropractor just told me this last week! LIFE CHANGING!” they said.

A third person wrote: “Thanks. I did this right away. It felt so good, I laughed and cried out of joy.”

One TikTok user said they experience pins and needles in their legs if they do the exercise.

In response, Nye advised trying it for a shorter period or putting a pillow under the knees instead of putting feet up on a chair.