Radio presenter Chris Evans has announced live on air that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Evans, 57, revealed on his Virgin Radio show on Monday morning (21 August) that his doctors broke the news to him just recently.

However, he reassured listeners that the disease was discovered in its early stages and he is hopeful he will have a full recovery after he undergoes treatment next month.

Evans said on his breakfast show: “We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue. It is a melanoma.

“There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma, it is malignant.”

He added: “But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.”

According to The Sun, the broadcaster said his treatment is settee begin on 14 September.

Evans, who is a running enthusiast, joked that he won’t be able to run for “a month afterwards”, adding: “So I’m going to do nothing but run until then. Is that OK?”

He previously had a cancer scare in 2019 and revealed at the time he took a skin cancer test after finding unusual marks on his body before Christmas.

That year, the radio presenter said: “I went and had a few marks on my body inspected by a skin expert before Christmas and she said. ‘You need to come and see me again, just because of your complexion’.

The expert advised him to get checked once a year.