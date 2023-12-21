Chris Hemsworth defends his son not calling him ‘dad’

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about why his son calls him “Chris” instead of “Dad”.

The Marvel actor, 40, recently posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from a family fishing trip in Fiji. “My son wanted to catch a fish for the locals in Fiji and after three attempts and about 12 hrs at sea we pulled in this beauty. Fed the village for three days,” the first part of his caption read.

In one of the videos, Hemsworth is seen reeling in a large fish as his nine-year-old son cheers him on. “Come on, Chris! Keep on fighting it,” one of his twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, could be heard saying in the background.

He spent the second half of the caption explaining why his son didn’t address him as dad. “Ps if your [sic] wondering why my son calls me Chris it’s because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad,” Hemsworth wrote.

After sharing his post, many people took to the comments to question why he would allow his child to address him by his first name. “[It’s] disrespect calling your father by his name at that age. I have always heard Chris call his father dad,” one comment read.

Another agreed, writing: “It’s sad he doesn’t call you dad. Being a dad is special.”

“Did you call your dad by his first name? Going to be interesting when you need to be their dad and not their friend,” a third pointed out.

A fourth commenter wrote: “Glad you cleared that up because where I come from, if I called my dad by his first name I wouldn’t have a mouth anymore.”

Hemsworth has previously expressed how grateful he is for his wife of 13 years, Elsa Pataky, in addition to his three children.

In an interview with British GQ, the Thor star spoke candidly about his partner, with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter India and his nine-year-old twins boys. He described some of the foundations of their relationship, as he said that they both have the desire to “have a good time, to laugh, and be involved in new adventures”.

The Avengers star also confessed that without his wife, he wouldn’t have the personal or professional success that he currently has. “Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible,” he said. “I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it.”

He noted how his life has moved “so fast”, before recalling a point in their marriage where he ultimately felt closer to his wife.

“We were having kids [at] the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other,” he said. “It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable.”