Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting third baby

Katherine Schwarzenegger is reportedly pregnant with her third baby.

The 34-year-old author and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, are expecting their third child together, a source told People. The couple, who were married in 2019, welcomed daughters Lyla in August 2020 and Eloise in May 2022. The Guardians of the Galaxy star is also a father to 11-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to actor Anna Faris.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pratt opened up about what it’s like to be the father of two young girls. “My daughter likes to play this game with me called ‘No!’” Pratt told host Fallon during the episode.

“I’m not very good at the game, and she always wins because she says no. And I did not know you were allowed to say that to your parents. Like, I grew up never being able to say no to my parent,” he continued.

The actor also brought with him a picture that Lyla drew, as Fallon held it up for the audience. He even bragged about how his three-year-old wrote her little sister’s name on the drawing and spelled it correctly. “Eloise… I did not know how to spell it until I saw this photo," Pratt joked. “I was like, ‘There’s no Y?’ It made no sense.”

“Look at this. She spelled that and she’s only three-and-a-half-years-old,” the Parks and Recreation alum said, as the camera zoomed in on the drawing with Eloise’s name spelled out in marker.

“That’s not too shabby right there,” Fallon replied.

Meanwhile, in another interview with E! News, Pratt admitted that he’s noticed a difference in raising girls compared to boys. “I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional,” Pratt said. “They’ve got me wrapped around their finger. It’s wild.”

Despite noting that all of his children are “cuddly and snuggly,” his daughters specifically “don’t like to rough house as much.”

“I’ll hit them with a pillow and they’ll go, ‘Daddy, that hurt my feelings,’” he said about messing around with his daughters. “They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle.”

Schwarzenegger, who is the eldest daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, has also spoken about being a parent. While attending DSW’s “Best Foot Forward” panel luncheon event in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2023, she opened up about balancing being a children’s book author while also being a parent.

“I’m a big believer – I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, ‘I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all on my own,’ blah-blah and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do it all on my own,’” Schwarzenegger said.

She continued: “I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, ‘I can’t make this today. My kid’s sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.’”

“So I think being able to be open about the fact that you don’t have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that,” Schwarzenegger said. “That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you’re balancing multiple roles, is saying, ‘I need help today,’ and that’s okay.”

After eight years of marriage, Pratt and Faris announced their split in August 2017 and finalized their divorce in October 2018 – four months after he began dating Schwarzenegger. Pratt proposed to Schwarzenegger in January 2019 and they were married in June that year.