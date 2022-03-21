Chrissy Teigen has ‘finished her part’ of IVF treatment

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has “finished her part” of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, 18 months after suffering a pregnancy loss.

The model said during a red carpet interview at the 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday: “I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that.”

IVF is when an egg is removed from a woman’s ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a laboratory. The fertilised egg (also known as an embryo), is then returned to the woman's womb to grow and develop.

Teigen, 36, also spoke about her sobriety journey during the interview.

“The sobriety journey is fun, we’ll see if I’m gonna make it through this awards season with nothing,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Teigen first revealed that she was undergoing IVF in February.

In a post to Instagram, she wrote: “I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!

“But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

Teigen and Legend are parents to Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

Teigen took to social media in September 2020 to reveal that she and Legend had lost a third child following excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote at the time.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”