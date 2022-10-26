Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mum was gobsmacked when she ordered a banner for her son's christening - and they took her wording request too literally.

Denise Smith, 30 told the printing shop staff "I just want 'on your christening day' printed on a banner, please" for her son Raymond Oliver Maguire's event.

But she was left giggling when she opened the package and the shop had printed the words "I just want On Your Christening Day" on top of the huge poster.

They had failed to omit the three words at the start of her request, which also included her son's name, photo and date of birth.

To make matters worse, she'd ordered the gifted banner from a shop owned by her brother - who was Raymond's godfather.

Thankfully mum-of-two Denise, an addiction support worker, from Ballyhaise in County Cavan, Ireland, saw the funny side of it, and used the banner anyway.

She said: "When I opened the banner, my brother's wife just shrieked 'oh my god,'

"My brother was so embarrassed - he was meant to be godfather you see.

"I just laughed, gasped and thought 'oh my god'.

(Denise Smith / SWNS)

"I just thought it was so funny - how can you mess it up that badly?"

Denise said she ordered the banned in person - but also emailed and Whatsapped her request - yet the text was still confused.

She still used the banner with pride at the christening in June 2018.

She said: "Raymond's dad, Connor, just said it was quality and laughed.

"All of my family and friends were just in stitches - they thought it was so funny.

"Even when I tell people now they don't believe it happened."

Denise said that the mixed up banner made Raymond's, who is now four years old, christening even more memorable.