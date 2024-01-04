Is ClassPass worth it? Why I’ll never go back to regular gym memberships

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There have been countless times I’ve told myself, “I’ll just work out at home later,” with emphasis on the later - as in the near-distant future that often never comes. Maybe it’s because the only space I can exercise at home is within the three feet between my couch and kitchen cabinets, or the foot between my bed and the wall. Or, maybe it’s because every time I’m home, I only ever want to clean or lie down. I simply never find the motivation, but what can I say? Apartment pilates just doesn’t do it for me.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fitness fanatic. But with gym memberships averaging $150 a month and the added effort of devising your own strict schedule, working out can feel like such an unnecessary expense. Yet, as someone who grew up playing three sports, I learned from a young age how beneficial exercise - including cardio and strength-building - can be for my physical and mental health. To me, working out is a stress reliever and a natural mood stabiliser, easing my anxiety and refreshing my mind. That’s why you can imagine my disappointment upon moving to New York City and realising the astronomical costs of a nice gym or an effective workout studio. Thirty-five dollars for one drop-in Rumble class? I’m not even sure if I’m a boxing girl, but I’m forced to sacrifice a chunk of change just to find out.

I guess I could pay $49 annually for Planet Fitness, but what if I don’t want to plan my own weekly regimens? How am I to stay motivated for at least 50 minutes? Who’s to say that I’ll even go to the gym regularly? There’s no obligation to work out, meaning I’m forced rely on my own inclination - and after working all day, it’s barely there.

In my search for the perfect fitness mode, I came across Class Pass. My friend had mentioned she’d joined a popular exercise and wellness service, which allowed her to sign up for costly classes for less. I was aware of Class Pass after seeing it being promoted by influencers on my “For You Page”. In my opinion, knowing that an influencer was getting paid for the sponsored post made it untrustworthy advertising. How could I believe an influencer who could afford a $350 Barry’s membership or a $189 CorePower membership?

I needed to try the program for myself. I signed up for the two-week trial to test the value of Class Pass, including how it would benefit my exercise journey and the perks that came with subscribing for the service. If you’re having trouble deciding what health club membership is right for you, stop questioning and try Class Pass. Now that my 14-day trial has finished, I can confidently say I will never be joining a gym again, or any other fitness membership for that matter.

Founded in 2013, Class Pass partners with countless studios, small businesses, and athletic corporations to make their offerings available for those who don’t want to pay a steep membership to just one club. The program allows its subscribers to choose from a myriad of fitness types and locations within your city or throughout the country. All you need to do is pay upwards of $49 a month - depending on the number of credits you want - and book workout classes, massages, and sauna or nail appointments through the website or app. Each service is worth a certain number of credits. For example, Solidcore is 14 credits per class while eyebrow waxing is six credits. The more reputable, larger exercise companies are worth more credits than independent studios.

For two weeks, Class Pass gifts you a total of 28 credits - which doesn’t seem like much, but I didn’t end up using them all. My journey began with scrolling through the company’s website and searching for classes I’ve always wanted to try... and I was impressed. From Rumble to F45, it was clear that Class Pass didn’t shy from partnering with well-known, pricey workout studios. It was like being handed a menu full of the finest selection of wines, displayed amongst unknown yet satisying gems. It wasn’t too overwhelming either. The only stressful aspect of booking classes was finding availability at the time you need, which is why I didn’t end up using all my credits in the end.

As someone easily incentivised by monetary commitments, I didn’t mind that there was a $14 late cancellation fee attached to most classes because it would ultimately cost more to avoid working out. However, I will admit that I did eat $9 for a missed boxing class the morning after a holiday party.

I attended one class the first week, a Solidcore full-body Friday night session that changed my life (during the free trial, Solidcore classes are seven credits each). After 50 minutes of the reformer, I was sore for the next four days. It was the hardest workout I’ve ever done, and I’ve been regularly doing some form of mat Pilates for the last five years. To push myself further, the next week I attended another Solidcore class plus a Pure Barre session. Of course it depends on the individual, but doing three difficult workouts in two weeks felt like an accomplishment to me.

When my free trial came to an end, there was no question that I wanted to be a Class Pass member. Not only did I love being able to use my credits and book classes in a different state, but I also craved the tension release and muscle aches that came after every class.

For my subscription, I initally opted for the 23-credit plan. However, I noticed a change in credit requirements for classes I wanted to take and ultimately purchased 20 additional credits for a total of $50. When it comes to buying more credits during a one-month period, Class Pass lets you purchase two credits for $6, 10 credits for $25, 50 credits for $115, and 75 credits for $170.

Since joining Class Pass, I’ve spent $100 on four appointments and still have 10 leftover credits to last me until 24 January. Although I decided to work out at more expensive studios, anyone can schedule an equally sufficient pilates class at an independent studio for only four credits each - 10 classes a month. For me, I enjoy the ability to sample different places. What’s so wrong about that?

Signing up for big-name workouts like Solidcore, CorePower, or Barry’s may not be worth it with a Class Pass subscription, but the array of options for both fitness and beauty has proven to be more attractive than any gym membership. Not only have I become more inclined to experiment and participate in a class setting, but joining Class Pass has also pushed me out of my comfort zone.