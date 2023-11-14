People crave comfort food more during the winter season

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People will be spending 30 per cent longer in the kitchen this winter compared to the summer months – as they crave comfort foods to keep them warm.

A study of 2,000 adults who cook at home found they anticipate spending 72 hours rustling up meals from December to February, but just 55 hours from June to August.

And 40 per cent spend more time cooking in the cooler months than they do during any other season.

Among the reasons for this upward trend are a craving for more hearty, comforting dishes (65 per cent), wanting to feel warm and cosy (42 per cent), and the kitchen being the warmest room in the house (32 per cent).

It also emerged 51 per cent are concerned about the impact more time spent in the kitchen will have on their household bills.

As a result, 79 per cent are keen to learn more energy-efficient recipes.

The research was commissioned by Smart Energy GB, which has teamed up with Michelin-trained chef, Poppy O’Toole, dubbed TikTok’s ‘Potato Queen’, who has crafted a selection of energy-efficient recipes and hacks

She said: “Winter is one of my favourite seasons when it comes to the wealth of hearty, comforting recipes you can create - especially if they include potatoes.

“And when the weather is colder and the days shorter, what better way to spend time than cooking your favourite winter warmers?

“These dishes can take more time and energy to make, which is why I’m excited to show it doesn’t always have to be this way.

“I’ve developed a recipe range of energy efficient takes on classic favourites - all with the help of a smart meter.”

The study also found 25 per cent of those with a smart meter plan to monitor their in-home display more carefully during the winter.

Those with a smart meter plan to monitor their in-home display more carefully during the colder season. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Of those, 42 per cent are doing so because it gives them a greater sense of control over their household bills, while 40 per cent want to reduce their energy use when cooking.

One in five of all adults are searching for more cost-saving cooking methods, and 77 per cent said being mindful about energy use when cooking is important to them.

It also emerged the typical home cook will use their oven for the equivalent of nearly three days (64 hours) from December to February, and their hob for nearly two days (46 hours).

This amounts to at least £18 in energy usage in the kitchen alone between December and February, according to data from Smart Energy GB and Energy Saving Trust.

A traditional roast, shepherd’s pie and sausage and mash are among the most popular meals made when then temperature plummets.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also found 39 per cent are using more kitchen appliances in their cooking endeavours than ever before.

The oven was voted the top winter appliance of choice (43 per cent), with the economical air fryer (27 per cent) also featuring in the top 10.

Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB, said: “As we head into the colder, winter months where many people spend more time in the kitchen, small changes to the way we cook can make a tangible difference to the amount of energy that’s used.

“Smart meters are installed at no extra cost by your energy supplier and come with a handy in-home display which allows you to track your usage in near-real time.

“These warming recipes created by Poppy are the perfect thing to help households rustle up hearty dish, while keeping an eye on energy use.”