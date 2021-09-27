Who can get a booster jab and how do I book?

Last week, the NHS invited over one million people to get their Covid-19 booster jabs. It marked the start of the NHS vaccination programme’s new phase ahead of winter. Those who have had their second vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for the booster jab to increase their protection.

The booster jab invitations followed guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) the previous week. Millions more invites are set to be issued in the coming weeks. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be the main ones used.

“As we head into winter we should not drop our guard so I would urge everyone to come forward and get a booster vaccination when then they are invited,” Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the Covid vaccination programme, said in a statement. “Getting a top-up vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this cruel virus”

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid added: “I urge everyone who receives a letter or text to get their jab as soon as possible so we can strengthen the wall of defence across the country that each vaccine brings.”

But what exactly is a booster jab and why might we need them?

What is a booster jab?

A booster jab is an additional dose of a vaccine that was administered before, and gives the immune system a top up to ensure a good level of antibodies are present.

Dr Ashish Srivastava, GP and Medical Director at Gogodoc told the PA news agency: “Vaccines contain a weakened form of the disease-causing virus or bacteria, and work by triggering your immune system to attack the foreign organism, like it would if you actually had the disease.

“As a result, your immune system is able to ‘remember’ the disease-causing bacteria or virus, and if you’re exposed to it again, your body’s defence cells (antibodies) can recognise and kill the germ before it causes harm.

“Boosters are the same vaccine which can be given, weeks, months or even years after the first vaccine in order to boost your immune system with a further weakened form of the virus.”

Who will need a booster?

During the early planning stages of the booster programme, the NHS aims to administer the jabs to more than 30 million of the most vulnerable people in the UK, including all adults aged 50 and above, and anyone over 16 who qualifies for a flu jab.

The initial booster rollout will be divided into two stages, with the JCVI considering third doses for people under 50 at a later date when more data is available.

Boosters will be given in the same order of priority as for the initial vaccine, as follows:

Stage one

Care home residents and staff

People aged 80 and over, and frontline health and social care workers

People aged 75 and over

People aged 70 and over, and adults who are clinically extremely vulnerable

People aged 65 and over

Stage two

Adults who are at higher risk from Covid-19, including people with heart and circulatory conditions

People aged 60 and over

People aged 55 and over

People aged 50 and over

How can I book a vaccine booster jab?

The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to have a booster. You can then book your Covid-19 booster vaccine dose online if you have been contacted by the NHS. If you’ve had a positive Covid test, wait four weeks (28 days) before booking your booster, starting from the date you had the test.

Are booster jabs needed for holidays?

Maybe. It has been reported that booster jabs might be needed for quarantine-free travel abroad in future.

A government source told the Mail on Sunday: “The assumption is that you will be required to have the most up-to-date health passport.

“So if the advice is to have a booster six months after your second jab, then that is what you’ll need.”

Currently, Britons who have received both doses of a Covid vaccine are exempt from quarantine when they return from countries on the UK government’s “amber” travel list. Those who have not yet been vaccinated must isolate for 10 days when they return.

But Austria and Croatia have set an “expiry date” on vaccination statuses, meaning tourists are only considered immune to Covid-19 for 270 days after a second jab. Without confirmed plans for booster jabs, UK travellers who were double-vaccinated in March 2021 could lose their right to visit these countries as early as November 2021.

No other EU countries have yet announced such deadlines for vaccination statuses.