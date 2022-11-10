Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set to experience its first winter under the current “living with Covid” regulations, and with Covid cases on the rise, it’s important to get your booster vaccine if you are eligible.

The latest weekly figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that 2 million people in the UK currently have Covid, a 15 per cent increase from the week before.

More than 8.3 million people have already received their autumn booster jab.

The majority of those being given the vaccine will receive the bivalent vaccine which targets the original Covid-19 variant as well as Omicron.

Who can get an autumn booster jab?

It was announced in August that 26 million people will be eligible for an autumn booster jab, with the initial group of eligible people including:

People aged over 65

Frontline health workers

Carers

People who are pregnant

People with higher risk health conditions

Household contacts of people with weakened immune systems

However, from Friday 14 October everyone in England over the age of 50 could book their Covid booster and their flu jab.

How can I book in to receive an autumn booster jab?

People eligible for the autumn booster jab can book their vaccination online or by phoning their GP or local pharmacy.

Over-50s can now book both thier flu and Covid-19 booster jabs along with those vulnerable.

Some people will be able to book their flu jab online as 200 health care providers, mostly pharmacies, are taking part in a trial.

Others will be able to book their jab over the phone or go to a pharmacy with walk-in appointments.

NHS England says it is possible to have both jabs at the same time but only if there are enough supplies available.