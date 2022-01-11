LIFESTYLE NEWS

Covid has lead to ‘poorer outcomes’ for those with rapidly-advancing cancers

The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce has launched its first awareness day. Laura Hampson reports

Tuesday 11 January 2022 12:05
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to “poorer outcomes” for people with the least survivable cancers, such as stomach, pancreatic and brain cancer, campaigners have said.

To raise awareness of this, the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT) has launched its first awareness day (11 January) to ask for greater focus on early diagnosis and more research.

The LSCT is also calling for a government commitment to increase survival rates for less survivable cancers to 28 per cent by 2029.

