Dakota Fanning has revealed why having children is the “most important” thing to her.

The 30-year-old actor spoke candidly about becoming a mother during an interview with Net-A-Porter, published on 31 March. During the conversation, she acknowledged that while she’s extremely grateful for all the acting opportunities she’s had so far, there’s one thing that matters more to her: being a parent.

“Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don’t really know who I would be without it. But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice,” she explained. “Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor.”

The Equalizer 3 star doubled down on her statement, emphasising that having children is something she’s always wanted to do.

“If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I’m one of those people who has always felt that pull,” she explained.

Fanning – who first rose to fame as a child actor in the early 2000s – noted that while she doesn’t have a set timeline for having children, she’s looking forward to all the different opportunities in her life that are yet to come.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel when that time in my life comes – and how much I’ll want to work. But, because I don’t have that at the moment, I’m trying to take advantage of the adventures now,” she continued.

The Uptown Girl star then shared a new strategy that she’s tried to abide by in her everyday life, explaining: “I’m trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I’m scared to do because – God willing – one day, it won’t be as easy.”

During the interview, she also reflected on starting her acting career as a child, noting that she’d have “such a different experience” if she’d entered Hollywood now.

“I hate to reduce it to social media, but that’s the biggest societal difference – and I think we’re still figuring out how to use it in the right way,” Fanning explained. “I’m grateful I didn’t have to contend with that; there was already enough going on.”

She then looked back on her early twenties, and how she once used social media to control the way she was perceived. However, she’s since changed her perspective on social media, noting that she tries to use it in a “fun way and not take [herself] too seriously”.

“I share enough for my personality to come through, but I don’t need everyone to know what my bedroom looks like – do you know what I mean? The number of things I will be about to post and then I’m like: ‘No one cares about that!’” Fanning explained.

The actor’s comments about her career and family also come one month after she celebrated her 30th birthday. In honour of the occasion in February, her younger sister – Elle Fanning – shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, where she quipped about how The Watchers star has looked forward to getting older.

“Anyone who knows Dakota knows she has dreamt of turning 30 since she was a teenager,” Elle Fanning wrote in the caption, while sharing a snap of Dakota next to a pink couch. “February 23, 1994 the world got brighter and more beautiful. I could sit and listen to you talk for hours, in fact that is my favourite place to be… absorbing your advice, your fascinating view of the world (things you ARE and AREN’T ‘interested’ in) I have always felt safest with you by my side.”

Elle went on to express her gratitude for her older sibling, adding: “She is the epitome of what a big sister should be. She’s absolutely nuts… but will fight for her friends till the bitter end. I love you I love you I love you Cody.”