Hairy Bikers star Si King shares update on Dave Myers’ cancer treatment

Celebrity chef Si King has shared an update about his Hairy Bikers co-star Dave Myers, who revealed earlier this year that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

King presented a demonstration at Bolton Food Festival over the weekend, alongside Jenny Powell.

Appearing on stage, King thanked their fans for their support, and said that while Myers is “in the trenches”, he is “getting there”.

“I just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so, so very much for all of the goodwill and support, all the messages really do not go unnoticed,” he told the crowd, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“He’s doing canny but as you appreciate he’s right in the trenches of it all at the minute but he’s getting there, thank god.”

Myers revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, during an episode of the Hairy Bikers’ Agony Uncles podcast.

He did not disclose which form of cancer he has, but said he was undergoing chemotherapy.

“I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it,” Myers told listeners.

“Give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine,” he added.

“I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually.”

Myers also shared an update during an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine and Question Time podcast last month, telling listeners that the disease has changed his outlook on life.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. But when I get through this, I’ll never whinge again about anything. I’m going to embrace life and everything it’s got to offer,” Myers said.