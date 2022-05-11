Hairy Bikers’ chef, Si King, has given an update on his co-chef Dave Myers’ cancer battle.

The ITVThis Morning co-host told Rochelle Humes and Phillip Schofied that Myers, 64, was “doing OK”.

“He’s typically Dave and is tough as an old boot,” King added.

Myers’ cancer diagnosis was revealed during last week’s episode of the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast.

On the podcast, which Myers and King co-host, Myers said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and, basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

During the podcast, Myers also asked for listeners to respect his privacy while he undergoes treatment. He did not disclose what form of cancer he has.

“I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock,” Myers added. “But I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine.”

Myers continued, saying he has just got to “tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess”.

He also warned listeners that he may be a “baldy biker” for a while. “So it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually.”

King responded: “No, listen, when I first met you, dude, you looked like an upside-down Hells Angel so I like that look, I’ve always liked that look, you look cool.”