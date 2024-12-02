How to manage bloating this festive season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun which means many of us will be munching on mince pies and enjoying a mulled wine or two over the next few weeks.

However, overindulging on our favourite tasty treats throughout December can lead to bloating which doesn’t feel very festive.

We have spoken to a nutritionist who has explained what might be causing this uncomfortable feeling, and she has also offered some tips about how to enjoy the lead-up to Christmas without feeling like you are going to combust…

What causes bloating?

“Signs of bloating include a feeling of fullness or pressure in your abdomen, your abdomen feels bigger than usual, you may have stomach pain and discomfort and your stomach may gurgle or rumble,” says Dr Emma Derbyshire, public health nutritionist and advisor to PrecisionBiotics. “Bloating can range from mildly uncomfortable to intensively painful.”The most common cause of bloating is gastrointestinal gas, explains the nutritionist.

“This can be a digestive issue and may be simply caused by eating too fast, a food intolerance or food allergy that causes digestive issues and gas to build up,” notes Derbyshire.

Other factors such as the menstrual cycle can also contribute to this unpleasant feeling.

“As your period approaches hormone levels change causing your body to retain water and cause bloating,” explains Derbyshire. “Anxiety can also cause bloating often due to the swallowing of air.

“Medical conditions such as irritable bowel may also result in bloating.”

Why do some people experience it more than others?

“Some people are more prone to bloating than others due to factors like food intolerances, IBS and an unhealthy balance of gut bacteria – i.e. a lower proportion of healthy to less healthy bacteria,” highlights Derbyshire. “An unhealthy gut microbiota may be caused by diet with highly processed food high in fat, sugar and salt being a possible culprit.”

Why do we often experience bloating during the Christmas period?

“Bloating is often compounded when we overindulge at Christmas and this can really spoil Christmas for you,” recognises Derbyshire. “The foods we eat during the holidays are often high in fat, sugar and refined carbohydrates which are tasty and easy to eat quickly and in large amounts and can be difficult to digest.

“The stress of Christmas and also too much alcohol may also contribute to bloating.”

Here are some ways to prevent bloating during the festive period…Cut back on cruciferous vegetables

“Cutting your intake of cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts and legumes such as peas, beans and lentils can also help reduce wind and bloating,” says Derbyshire.

Stay active

“Keep moving with a good walk or run each day,” recommends Derbyshire. “Try some exercise snacks round the house: squats, push ups, and a few weights if you have them.”

Eat less sugary Christmas treats

“Go easy on the high-fat, high-sugar Christmas treats which can contribute to less healthy gut bacteria,” advises Derbyshire. “However, there is no need to totally avoid these foods – just aim for smaller quantities.”

Manage your stress levels

“Practice stress management techniques like slow deep breathing and try to relax,” says Derbyshire.

Stay hydrated

“Go easy on the alcohol and stay well hydrated,” suggests Derbyshire.

Try probiotics

“Probiotics can help reduce bloating by introducing healthy bacteria into the gut,” says Derbyshire. “But it’s important to look to specific, studied strains such as Bifidobacterium longum 35624 which are backed by scientific studies and have been shown to reduce abdominal pain and bloating.”